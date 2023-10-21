Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Steelers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 21 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 7
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Steelers:
- Four of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Steelers. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 7 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 28-20, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 30-13. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Aaron Donald's Pittsburgh connections
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on head coach Sean McVay not anticipating missing a game for his son's birth
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue's Three Rams Things on Cooper Kupp's "it" moment, the running back rotation and more (subscription required to read)
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on the Rams' running back rotation following injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers