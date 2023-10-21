Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Steelers

Oct 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 21 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 7

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Steelers:

  • Four of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Steelers. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 7 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 28-20, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 30-13. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Steelers: Eyes on run game and pass protection 

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Rams place Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve.
news

Aaron Donald por un lado y T.J. Watt por el otro: Rams vs. Steelers será un duelo apasionante y largamente esperado en L.A.

Los Ángeles intentará ponerse con marca ganadora a pesar del difícil calendario de juegos al recibir a Pittsburgh por primera vez en 30 años en el sur de California
news

Injury Report 10/20: Larrell Murchison and Kyren Williams out for Week 7 vs. Steelers; Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Unique opportunity on the line for Rams in Week 7 clash vs. Steelers | Game Preview

Looking ahead to a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers, J.B. Long reflects on the state of the Los Angeles Rams running game, discusses how impressive the rookie class has been through the first third of the season, and explains how important it will be to slow down T.J. Watt and a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Friday notebook: Darrell Henderson Jr. to be elevated and active for Week 7 vs. Steelers; RB rotation will be revealed Sunday

Recapping some of the key topics covered by Rams head coach Sean McVay during his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

'All four of those guys are possibilities': How Rams are approaching RB position in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers

The Rams are sorting out their running back rotation for Week 7 against the Steelers with Kyren Williams ruled out and Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 7 vs. Steelers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Steelers. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

McVay: Ronnie Rivers placed on Injured Reserve; 'safe to say' Kyren Williams will be ruled out for Steelers game

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running backs Ronnie Rivers and Kyren Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Steelers.
news

Rams sign RB Myles Gaskin

The Los Angeles Rams have signed running back Myles Gaskin.
Advertising