Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs

Sep 25, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 3

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bucs:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Bucs defeating the Rams 30-27. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Two of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 3 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, went with the Bucs 31-28, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 3 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Brady es la gran atracción, pero Stafford, Donald y los Rams quieren robarse el show

El juego de la Semana 3 de la NFL pone frente a frente a dos de los invictos sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium, en una batalla que podría resultar memorable e incluso histórica 
news

Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Bucs square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 3. J.B. Long details the great start to Matthew Stafford's career in Horns, how center Brian Allen is relishing his starting role, and all the challenges that come along with facing Tom Brady.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Sony Michel prepared if called upon for expanded role

If the Rams have to ask more of Sony Michel this Sunday against the Bucs depending Darrell Henderson Jr.'s status, Michel is ready to step up. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucs. 
news

Bucs in Week 3 presents "amazing opportunity" for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams get an early-season test on Sunday when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Just a ton of respect" for what Tom Brady has done

A pair of the NFL's top-performing quarterbacks both this season and in league history will take the field Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Here's what Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the matchup. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 vs. Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences. 
news

Rams LB Troy Reeder joins J.B. Long for Ep. 69 of Rams Revealed and talks first NFL interception & his journey as an undrafted free agent

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams LB Troy Reeder after a standout performance in Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.
Advertising