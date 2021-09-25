Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 3
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bucs:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Bucs defeating the Rams 30-27. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Two of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 3 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, went with the Bucs 31-28, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 3 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Rams' DeSean Jackson, Sony Michel ready to step into fast lane against Buccaneers," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' special teams try to kick it into gear," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue wrote a column about why the "Rams' game with Tampa Bay will help answer some big questions about who they really are" (subscription required to read).
- "LA Rams host Buccaneers in early meeting of NFC contenders," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
- "Rams' Kupp stays grounded in a soaring start with Stafford," writes Beacham.