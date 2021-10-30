Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Texans in Week 8

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 30 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 8
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Texans:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Texans 31-12. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts who submitted picks picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Sarah Barshop, who covers the Texans, went with the Rams 31-17, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-14. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 8 games, can be read here.
