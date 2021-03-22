Top Rams News: What they're saying about Matthew Stafford

Offseason QB move that will provide most bang for buck

NFL.com asked a panel comprised of former NFL general manager Charlie Casserly, cornerback DeAngelo Hall, vice president of player evaluation and director of college scouting Marc Ross and running back Maurice Jones-Drew which offseason quarterback move will offer the most bang for the buck for the corresponding team.

Casserly and Jones-Drew both picked Stafford.

"Stafford's experience and talent should take this offense to the next level," Casserly said as part of his analysis for the piece.

Jones-Drew, meanwhile, noted that Rams head coach Sean McVay saw a glimpse of what his offense could look like in the divisional round against the Packers with a player like Aaron Rodgers under center – and for what it's worth, McVay compared Stafford's field vision and ability to move and manipulate to Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes the day after NFL.com published this piece – as one of the big reasons why the trade was made.

"Stafford has elite arm talent and the experience to put up points and go toe-to-toe with the top offenses in the league," Jones-Drew said in the article. "Combine that with a dominant defense, and the Rams could once again become Super Bowl contenders."

Stafford pinching himself

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer caught up with Stafford one-on-one for this week's MMQB column, covering how the trade went down and how Stafford feels about his fit in McVay's offense.

"He does a great job of mixing tempos, mixing personnels, mixing formations," Stafford told Breer. "If I was playing defense against the Rams, it'd be a lot to look at, a lot to see, a bunch of different formations and some similar formations that you run a bunch of different plays out of. There's quite a few ways to attack a defense. In the NFL, everybody runs similar schemes, but how you build them and call them is important and something that separates the good ones from the great ones."

A lot to admire about Stafford

After the trade became official last Thursday, detroitlions.com columnist Mike O'Hara wrote about Stafford's value to the organization over the last 12 years beyond the stats and the ways he put his stamp on the organization.

"Stafford was blessed with a skill level for all generations, and an old-school mentality that came with it," O'Hara wrote.

"He brought that to every practice, every game -- even to every film session and meeting.

"No matter how much he might have limped through a practice week with a sore ankle, battered ribs, aching back, broken fingers or any other ailments, he had the will to be on the field with his teammates on gameday.

"Stafford plays football because he loves playing football.

"He was revered by teammates both for his toughness and production."

O'Hara's full column can be read here.