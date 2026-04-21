Top Takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's pre-2026 NFL Draft press conference: Backup QB spot, approach to pick 13 and more

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay held their annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, looking ahead to this weekend's 2026 NFL Draft and discussing the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo and the backup quarterback role and how they view the draft from pick 13 to day 3, among other topics.

More on those top takeaways below.

Backup QB uncertainty not appearing to influence draft approach

As Garoppolo weighs retirement, the Rams are giving him as much time as he needs to make the decision. However, it also puts the backup role in limbo for the time being.

Asked whether that uncertainty adds any urgency to possibly looking at this year's quarterbacks or taking one in this year's draft, or if they would be comfortable getting to Saturday night and still needing a backup, McVay expressed confidence in fourth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett as a potential option. He noted that Bennett had to hold that responsibility previously when Garoppolo missed the first two games of his first season with the Rams back in 2024 due to a suspension.

"I think Stetson is considered a backup," McVay said. "We drafted him a handful of years ago. We've just been really fortunate, and you guys know, I think Stetson has gotten better and better."

Appearing content at pick 13, 'but those options are always on the table' regarding trading up or trading down

Given this is the closest the Rams have been to the top-10 picks of the draft since 2016, and reports in previous years of them exploring trading up in the first round, Snead was asked if he sees possibilities where that could be something they would go for again.

"I think you're happy at 13, but those options are always on the table, right?" Snead said. "Whether you move up, whether you move down again, a lot depends on... at the end of the day, like we mentioned earlier, you got to have 13 players you'd take. Obviously, within those 13, there may be some that you appreciate more than others, and that's when you got to make that decision to move up. And then if some of the ones you appreciate more go, that's when you make the decision to trade back, collect more picks in the draft, and then go from there. It's hard to say right now."

Part of the reason why is because those scenarios usually don't present themselves until draft night based on how the picks ahead of each slot unfold.

"Here's what I can say, a lot of times, if you're trying to move up, a team may say, 'yes, we're willing to move back, but we've got to see who's on the clock first,'" Snead said. "So it's usually base by-case, and happens on the clock based on what happens in front of you."

'Good progress' on Stafford contract talks

NFL Network's Ian Rapport reported Monday that the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford have made "significant progress" in contract extension talks. Snead on Tuesday affirmed discussions are moving in a positive direction with the reigning MVP.