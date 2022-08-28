Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference leading into 53-man roster deadline

Aug 28, 2022 at 02:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay held a video conference with local media Sunday afternoon, looking ahead to Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to reduce to their initial 53-man rosters, discussing the timeline between Sunday and Tuesday, the role of special teams in making those decisions and more.

Here are some of the key takeaways from that conversation:

Practice Monday, then decision time

The Rams will get one more practice in Monday with the same group of players from last week, according to McVay, then begin to whittle the roster toward 53 players.

"We'll have a chance to practice tomorrow with the same group, and then Tuesday morning will represent those decisions and things like that," McVay said. "We have to mandate giving guys three days in a row off per the CBA, so Tuesday through Thursday will reflect that for our team, with us playing on the eighth. So that'll give us the opportunity to kind of operate in the normal timeframe as far as making those cuts on on Tuesday morning."

Arcuri in play as 8th or 9th offensive lineman

Should the Rams choose to keep keep as many as eighth or nine offensive lineman on their initial 53-man roster, seventh-round pick and rookie offensive tackle AJ Arcuri is "definitely in consideration" as that eighth or ninth player.

While Arcuri is primarily a tackle, he also repped at guard at times during the preseason. In Saturday night's finale against the Bengals, he started at left tackle. He was initially playing at right tackle.

"He's only gotten better taking coaching from (offensive line coach) Kevin Carberry and (offensive assistant) Nick Jones," McVay said. "He's got a good look in his eye, and he's done a lot of really good things. And I think you've seen the improvement from preseason week one to yesterday, and that was evident just based on taking your experience, applying it the right way and then trusting the techniques and the fundamentals that Carberry is asking him to execute, to be able to play at a high level."

Special teams, Bills gameplan will influence how initial roster gets rounded out

Rams general manager Les Snead during his Coach Cam appearance on ABC7's broadcast Saturday night said the Rams go to 48, then figure out 49-69 when it comes to reducing the roster – the 49 to 53 representing the handful of players who will be on the initial 53-man roster but may not always be activated on gameday, followed by the practice squad.

When it comes to figuring out who fits in what bucket between spots 44-48 and 49-53, McVay said it's about fielding the most competitive roster against the Bills on Sept. 8, and also "heavily influenced" by special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and special teams assistant Jeremy Springer.

"We're continuing to work through that right now," McVay said. "It's a good problem because we've got such a competitive roster, but in a lot of instances, there's probably a lot more clarity than maybe some other teams as it relates to just how we approach the preseason."

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is No. 2 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Cooper Kupp is No. 4 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp lands at No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Jalen Ramsey is No. 9 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey checks in at No. 9 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Best of Sean McVay, Raheem Morris and Les Snead's appearances on ABC7's Coach Cam segment during Rams-Bengals broadcast

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and general manager Les Snead's appearances on the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's broadcast.

news

Rams 2022 rookies' introduction to the NFL spotlighted in video series Something to Prove

Over a handful of episodes, Rams fans will get a glimpse of some of the rookies' acclimation to the team and the NFL.

news

McVay: "You'd be hard pressed" to think Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon haven't done what they could to earn spot on 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon have made strong cases for spots on the team's initial 53-man roster.

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to Bengals

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should have their eye on in the Rams' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday in Cincinnati.

news

Entrenador principal de los Rams Sean McVay: "Me dio mucho gusto ver trabajar en pretemporada a los dos mariscales de campo Wolford y Perkins"

El entrenador de los Rams, Sean McVay, evalúa lo que vio de los mariscales de campo John Wolford y Bryce Perkins en la derrota de pretemporada del viernes por la noche ante los Texans.

news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Bengals

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to first joint practice with Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey following the team's first joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Advertising