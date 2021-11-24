Torry Holt named modern-era semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is among the 26 modern-era player semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, it was announced Wednesday morning. It's Holt's eighth-straight year as a semifinalist.

Those 26 semi-finalists were narrowed down from an initial group of 123 nominees announced in September. The next step in the selection process is reducing those 26 semifinalists to a group of 15 modern-era player finalists, which will then become 18 finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, respectively.

The Class of 2022 will be selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 49-member selection committee prior to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, then be announced live on on the NFL Honors telecast airing at 6 p.m. pacific time on Feb. 10. There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, but bylaws for the selection committee provide that between four and eight new members will be chosen.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Holt tallied 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars – highlighted by eight consecutive seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams. He was named First Team All-Pro in 2003 after recording a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns. Holt was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.