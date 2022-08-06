Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams Camp Daily, August 6: Welcoming back Legends and celebrating family at eighth open practice

Aug 06, 2022 at 07:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

220806_CampDaily_16x9

Before departing

Theme: Rams Legends Reunion & Family Day

Giveaway: Rams posters, while supplies last.

On-stage Entertainment: DJ Mal-Ski

Photos & Autograph Opportunities: Rams Alumni

Gates open: 11 a.m., with practice beginning at 12:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Main Stage, Ticketing Booth, Bench Press Challenge, Merchandise Tent and Rams Legends Photos and Autographs brought to you by UNIFY.
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, touchdown celebration station, 40 yard dash, broad jump challenge, vertical jump challenge, prize wheel, face paint and balloon art.
  • The Concession Area features cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, nachos and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

Related Content

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 5: Inspire Change & Celebrity Flag Football Game in the spotlight for eighth open practice

Here's what you need to know before heading to Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 4: Youth Day features free co-ed football clinic for kids

Here's what you need to know before you head to Thursday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host second annual Celebrity Flag Football Game following training camp practice at UC Irvine

To attend, fans must sign up for free Training Camp tickets at TheRams.com/trainingcamp

news

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 3: Military & First Responders Appreciation Day highlights fifth open practice

Here's what you need to know before you head to Wednesday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 31: Vamos Rams Day for third open practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Sunday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams 2022 jersey schedule

Here's what jerseys the Rams will wear during the 2022 regular season.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' white jerseys

Los Angeles Rams fans & more share their reactions to the Rams adding the white jersey to their primary uniform rotation.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of 11 practices open to fans

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams 2022 Training Camp Primer

The Los Angeles Rams will host 11 training camp practices at UC Irvine that are free and open to the public from Friday, July 29 to Wednesday, August 10. Here's everything you need to know about 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Rings

Los Angeles Rams players received their championship rings, take a look at how players and others on social media reacted.

news

Los Angeles Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring

The ring design was a collaborative effort between Rams players, team leadership, and Los Angeles based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills.

Advertising