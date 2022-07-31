Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams Camp Daily, July 31: Vamos Rams Day for third open practice

Jul 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

220731_CampDaily_16x9

Before departing

Theme: Vamos Rams Day

Giveaway: Vamos Rams car flag sponsored by Toyota, while supplies last.

Performances: Mariachi Rams, DJ Bobbito, DJ Mal-Ski & Cheerleaders

Photo & Autograph Opportunities: Rams Legends

Gates open 11 a.m. , with practice beginning at 12:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Main Stage, Ticketing Booth, Bench Press Challenge, Merchandise Tent and Rams Legends Photos and Autographs brought to you by UNIFY.
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, touchdown celebration station, 40 yard dash, broad jump challenge, vertical jump challenge, prize wheel, face paint and balloon art.
  • The Concession Area features cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, nachos and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

Related Content

news

Rams 2022 jersey schedule

Here's what jerseys the Rams will wear during the 2022 regular season.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' white jerseys

Los Angeles Rams fans & more share their reactions to the Rams adding the white jersey to their primary uniform rotation.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 29: Rams kick off first of 11 practices open to fans

What Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams 2022 Training Camp Primer

The Los Angeles Rams will host 11 training camp practices at UC Irvine that are free and open to the public from Friday, July 29 to Wednesday, August 10. Here's everything you need to know about 2022 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Rings

Los Angeles Rams players received their championship rings, take a look at how players and others on social media reacted.

news

Los Angeles Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI Ring

The ring design was a collaborative effort between Rams players, team leadership, and Los Angeles based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills.

news

Aaron Donald in 99 Club for Madden 23

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is once again a member of the 99 Club for EA Sports' Madden NFL 23.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 29 – August 10

This year's Training Camp will feature 11 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register for free tickets to attend at www.therams.com/trainingcamp.

news

Los Angeles Rams to celebrate Super Bowl LVI Championship with fans in Mexico

Super Bowl LVI Champions David Long Jr. and Justin Hollins to visit Mexico. Vince Lombardi Trophy Tour to make stops in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cabo San Lucas with Legend Steven Jackson, Cheerleaders and Rampage

news

Rams Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive two-day Lombardi Trophy event at SoFi Stadium

Over the weekend, Rams Season Ticket Members are getting the opportunity to take up-close photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more as part of an exclusive event at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams announce New Zealand as new international home marketing area

Under the leadership of the International Committee, the NFL announced today the Los Angeles Rams will add New Zealand as their fourth International Home Marketing Area (IHMA).

Advertising