From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

Jul 30, 2022 at 06:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing building chemistry with Allen Robinson II (Stafford), working with Bobby Wagner (Jones) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"They did a good job. They came back ready to go." – McVay

  • After lamenting some of the sloppiness he saw in Friday's practice, McVay felt much better about how Saturday went.
  • "The tape, there's a lot of good things to look at, and we try to simulate as many of the game-like situations," McVay said.

"It's been the highlight of my career so far." – Jones

  • Yes, even after winning the Super Bowl, working with Wagner is the top moment of Jones' young NFL career.
  • "Just being around him, learning from him, seeing about how he goes about his business, and just each and every day trying to take something away from that day and just add it to my game just to be the better version of myself," Jones said.

"It's still really great to have him around." – Noteboom

  • Whitworth remains a resource to current Rams offensive linemen even in retirement, continuing to host them at The Dojo (his garage-turned-home gym) and stopping by for practices, including a couple training camp ones.
  • "He still cares about the team," Noteboom said. "He still cares about us and us doing well, and he's always open to any questions."

"I've just kind of tried to throw the ball where the coverage dictates, and they were giving them some one-on-one opportunities." – Stafford

  • Stafford and Robinson continued to get in sync on Saturday, with Stafford finding Robinson for a tight-window touchdown during redzone drills and an impressive sideline completion during 11-on-11 work.
  • "He did a great job of winning those opportunities, third downs and red zones and important plays, and I was just happy that we were able to get some of those connections going and spread the ball around a little bit today," Stafford said.

