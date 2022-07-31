From the Podium: Sean McVay, Ernest Jones, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Ernest Jones, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Day 6 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing building chemistry with Allen Robinson II (Stafford), working with Bobby Wagner (Jones) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"They did a good job. They came back ready to go." – McVay