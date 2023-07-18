Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to support Hollywood Food Coalition, Jenesse Center, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, and My Chemo Fairy with Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination donation

Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club

It was Christmas 2020 and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club had been doing food distribution throughout. They never closed, especially not for Christmas because they were committed to distributing toys to the community.

The organization knew its families and community members had been hit hard by the pandemic and ensuing shutdown, since many of them worked service industry jobs, so it wanted to make sure it didn't stop its holiday distribution.

The Boys and Girls Club was getting set up outside its building on the sidewalk, setting up tables to put out all the toys that had been collected, when a young man walked up to them and told them he was there to volunteer after signing up through L.A. Works., a website which connects volunteers to community-based organizations and which also connected him to Hollywood Food Coalition.

That young man, of course, was Anchrum, though it was only later that they realized Anchrum played for the Rams and was a professional athlete because he never told them, nor brought any cameras for a photo op.

"And we said, 'great! we need the help,'" Director of Operations Carlyn Oropez said. "I mean, we were stretched super thin, we didn't have a lot of staff, and, you know, people were scared still. So we said, 'how about this, we'll put your right here with the zero- to three-year-olds, you're gonna stand here and give out gifts. So he was basically at the beginning of the line, the line went all the way down the block, we were trying our best to have people social distance, (but) it was very hard because it was a huge crowd of people. Our toy distribution was organized by age, and he had the youngest kids, and so he kind of got the brunt of the beginning of the line as people came with their really small children. And he just jumped right in, he had no hesitation, he started giving out the toys and helping us restock. And that was the beginning."

Anchrum said he explored a few different Boys and Girls Club locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area before settling on the Lincoln Heights location as the one to get involved with.

"The kids, man. The kids resonated with me," Anchrum said. "It just shows all the work that those people at the Boys and Girls Club are doing, how much extra time they spend, how much thought and careful planning went in. Just the sheer amount of effort and love they put into people, it matters, it goes the distance."

Anchrum's support of the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club has ongoing since Christmas 2020. Last November, he hosted 15 children from the club on an educational tour of the Holocaust Museum in Fairfax. He has also coached basketball for the club during his offseason, organized a Family Fun Day with physical activity stations, mentored kids at the club, and also helped distribute and deliver food during the pandemic.

Oropez said the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club aims to inspire and enable youth, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible members of the community. It carries out that mission by offering kids experiences they might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in, to explore hobbies, to try out a variety of sports teams, to try out the arts, and academic support.

"Just try to offer a wide range of services and activities that kids in more-resourced communities might have access to and not think twice about, but for our families, those things really are not often accessible," Oropez said. "That's what we're about."

Volunteers are crucial for the organization to be successful in impacting young people's lives and can take on a variety of roles, ranging from joining its board of directors to simply providing extra hands. Oropez said one volunteer was a veterinarian who did a weekly class to introduce kids to veterinary science for five years.