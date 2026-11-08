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Trent McDuffie and Joe Cardona among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Commanders

Nov 08, 2026 at 08:49 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LANDOVER, Md. – Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) are inactive for today's game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third quarterback), outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III, offensive lineman Bill Murray, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.

For the Commanders, wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is inactive – as expected with Burks ruled out on Friday. Wide receiver Dyami Brown (calf), who was already ruled out, was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

22 CB Trent McDuffie (back)

49 LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

59 OLB Darryl Peterson III

66 OL Bill Murray

79 OL Keagen Trost

94 OLB Desjuan Johnson

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

13 WR Treylon Burks (foot)

16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency 3rd QB)

24 CB Fabian Moreau

37 CB Isaac Yiadom

62 G Tanoa Togiai

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 118

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 118
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 118

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 118
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 118

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 118
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 118

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 118
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 118

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 118
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 118

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 118
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 118

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 118
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 118

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 118
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 118

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 118
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 118

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 118
12 | WR Puka Nacua
21 / 118

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
22 / 118
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
23 / 118

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
24 / 118
15 | QB Ty Simpson
25 / 118

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
26 / 118
16 | K Joshua Karty
27 / 118

16 | K Joshua Karty

16_Joshua_Karty
28 / 118
17 | WR Davante Adams
29 / 118

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
30 / 118
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
31 / 118

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
32 / 118
19 | K Blake Grupe
33 / 118

19 | K Blake Grupe

19_Blake_Grupe
34 / 118
19 | K Brandon McManus
35 / 118

19 | K Brandon McManus

19_Brandon_McManus
36 / 118
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
37 / 118

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
38 / 118
21 | CB Cam Lampkin
39 / 118

21 | CB Cam Lampkin

21_Cam_Lampkin
40 / 118
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
41 / 118

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
42 / 118
23 | RB Kyren Williams
43 / 118

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
44 / 118
24 | RB Blake Corum
45 / 118

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
46 / 118
30 | CB Josh Wallace
47 / 118

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
48 / 118
33 | RB Dean Connors
49 / 118

33 | RB Dean Connors

33_Dean_Connors
50 / 118
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
51 / 118

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
52 / 118
36 | S Maximus Pulley
53 / 118

36 | S Maximus Pulley

Max Pulley Edit
54 / 118
37 | S Quentin Lake
55 / 118

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
56 / 118
42 | P Ethan Evans
57 / 118

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
58 / 118
44 | LB Grant Stuard
59 / 118

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
60 / 118
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
61 / 118

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
62 / 118
48 | ILB Omar Speights
63 / 118

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
64 / 118
49 | LS Joe Cardona
65 / 118

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
66 / 118
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
67 / 118

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
68 / 118
52 | DE Larrell Murchison
69 / 118

52 | DE Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison
70 / 118
53 | ILB Nate Landman
71 / 118

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
72 / 118
55 | DE Braden Fiske
73 / 118

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
74 / 118
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
75 / 118

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
76 / 118
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
77 / 118

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
78 / 118
59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III
79 / 118

59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III

59_Darryl_Peterson
80 / 118
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
81 / 118

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
82 / 118
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
83 / 118

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
84 / 118
66 | OL Bill Murray
85 / 118

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
86 / 118
68 | OL David Quessenberry
87 / 118

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
88 / 118
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
89 / 118

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
90 / 118
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
91 / 118

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
92 / 118
73 | OL Steve Avila
93 / 118

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
94 / 118
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
95 / 118

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
96 / 118
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
97 / 118

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
98 / 118
86 | TE Max Klare
99 / 118

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
100 / 118
87 | TE Davis Allen
101 / 118

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
102 / 118
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
103 / 118

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
104 / 118
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
105 / 118

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
106 / 118
90 | DE Tyler Davis
107 / 118

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
108 / 118
91 | DE Kobie Turner
109 / 118

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
110 / 118
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
111 / 118

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
112 / 118
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
113 / 118

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
114 / 118
97 | NT Poona Ford
115 / 118

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
116 / 118
99 | DE Aaron Donald
117 / 118

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
118 / 118
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