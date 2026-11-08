Trent McDuffie and Joe Cardona among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. – Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) are inactive for today's game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third quarterback), outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III, offensive lineman Bill Murray, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is inactive – as expected with Burks ruled out on Friday. Wide receiver Dyami Brown (calf), who was already ruled out, was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
15 QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
22 CB Trent McDuffie (back)
49 LS Joe Cardona (ankle)
59 OLB Darryl Peterson III
66 OL Bill Murray
79 OL Keagen Trost
94 OLB Desjuan Johnson
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
13 WR Treylon Burks (foot)
16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency 3rd QB)
24 CB Fabian Moreau
37 CB Isaac Yiadom
62 G Tanoa Togiai
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.