Tutu Atwell putting in work to make sure second NFL season goes better than first

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tutu Atwell's 2021 season did not go completely according to plan.

The Rams wide receiver had two goals for his rookie year, one of which was to be the starting punt returner. He got a shot at it, tallying 10 for 54 yards – also five kickoff returns for 87 yards – before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against the Texans in Week 8 that required surgery.

"Season got cut short, (but) everything happens for a reason man and God knows what he was doing," Atwell told theRams.com after Thursday's organized team activity (OTA) session. "So just gonna go from there."

Part of that post-injury process included arriving at the team's facility earlier this offseason to work with Kupp on his own prior to the start of OTAs. Atwell said he wanted to "make it feel like home," and also he knew he would be surrounded by supportive teammates. To that end, he also said Kupp took him under his wing when he was there.