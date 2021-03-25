Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tyler Higbee surprises Special Olympics of Southern California athlete with game-worn cleats

Mar 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Taliah Borom

On Monday March 22nd, Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee virtually surprised Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) athlete, Brett Laza, with a pair of his customized game-worn cleats. 

Laza was the designer of the cleats which Higbee wore during the Rams' My Cause My Cleats game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

My Cause My Cleats is an NFL campaign that launched 4 seasons ago and allows players to bring awareness to charitable causes on the field with cleats that represent non-profit organizations or programs that help make a difference in communities across the country. 

"I have represented Special Olympics of Southern California three years now for My Cause My Cleats," said Higbee during the Zoom call with Laza and SOSC officials. "One of the reasons I love football so much is because it allows people to come together, work as a team, and put aside differences or problems to work towards one common goal. I was honored to have you create the cleats, and I want to thank you for that, Brett."

"Thank you, Tyler! This is so cool…I'm speechless," responded a surprised Laza.

Higbee's SOSC-themed cleats were posted on the Rams Official Auction site on February 17th. Over the last few weeks, various SOSC supporters and staff rallied together and combined financial contributions to submit the winning bid for the cleats so they could be gifted to the inspiring athlete who worked so hard to design them. 

"It's great to see professional athletes and our professional SOSC athletes work together," said SOSC President and CEO, Calvin Lyons. "It's just exciting stuff and for the Rams and Tyler Higbee to recognize Brett's work and have him be rewarded with these [cleats] is amazing."

The proceeds from the winning bid will directly benefit the Special Olympics of Southern California, the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. SOSC's programs allow people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted, valued, courageous and independent members of the community. Their impact extends beyond the playing fields and into the classrooms, the workplace and homes as their athletes have become more effective students, employees, and members of society. 

For more information about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Meet Mechelle Geeter | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

The first-ever Rams Scouting Apprenticeship began in March of 2020. The Rams hand-selected ten people of color, including two women. This series will cover each of the ten apprentices. This week, meet Mechelle Geeter, former Director of On-Campus Recruiting for The University of Maryland Football Team. 
news

Rams celebrate 'Read Across America Day' with two LA elementary schools and local bookstore

On Tuesday, March 2nd, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with 96th Street Elementary, Century Park Elementary, and SideShow Books to virtually celebrate Read Across America Day.
news

Hollywood Park opens as vaccination site for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and staff

On Monday, the Rams hosted a press conference at Hollywood Park alongside Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Cedars-Sinai, and Anthem Blue Cross to celebrate the opening of the Hollywood Park Vaccination Site for teachers and district staff. 
news

Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day donate to feed nearly 7,000 youth in Houston

Rams Defensive Linemen Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day have teamed up to combat childhood hunger in the Houston area by feeding nearly 7,000 youth affected by a severe winter storm that struck the region last month. 
news

Rams to host free virtual football camp led by female coaches and players

The three-day virtual camp will be led by LA-based female football coaches and players who will create 30-minute instructional videos that teach proper football techniques
news

Rams, Health Net partner to support health and wellness of Inglewood Unified School District students

Each month from March to May, new Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 videos will be available for students featuring exercising and reading activities
news

Rams host virtual career panel for Inglewood Unified high school students

As part of the Rams Black History Month efforts, the Rams hosted a virtual career panel with Inglewood Unified students from City Honors High School on Friday, February 19. 
news

Rams and Fuel Up to PLAY 60 award $10,000 Hometown Grant to 96th Street Elementary

Los Angeles Unified School District has received a $10,000 'Hometown Grant' to expand student health and wellness in partnership with America's Dairy Farmers and the Los Angeles Rams through the Fuel Up to Play 60 program. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day shares playbook to success with Brotherhood Crusade youth

In partnership with the Brotherhood Crusade on Thursday, February 11, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph Day held a virtual mentorship session for more than 50 youth. 
news

Rams, Corona Extra support Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Heroes ahead of Super Bowl LV

Corona Extra collaborated with the Rams to provide meals for more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and other staff as they continue to work around the clock combatting the spread of COVID-19.
news

A Story of Community: The Serving Spoon | Rams Black History Month

Advertising