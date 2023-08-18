SOUTH LOS ANGELES – When Tyrone Nance saw the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest unfolding in 2020, he saw an opportunity to create an organization that was part of the solution.
Established three years ago, It's Bigger Than Us (IBTU) has since become a valuable community resource for changing the social and economic conditions in South Los Angeles. Nance's work in aiding that cause as the 501c3 nonprofit's president and founder is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' sixth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.
"Saying that this means a lot is an understatement," Nance said. "This means a great deal to me and my community. The Rams highlighting the hard work and dedication IBTU has been putting in shows we're making a difference on a notable level."