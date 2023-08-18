Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

playmakers_2023-august16x9

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – When Tyrone Nance saw the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest unfolding in 2020, he saw an opportunity to create an organization that was part of the solution.

Established three years ago, It's Bigger Than Us (IBTU) has since become a valuable community resource for changing the social and economic conditions in South Los Angeles. Nance's work in aiding that cause as the 501c3 nonprofit's president and founder is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' sixth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.

"Saying that this means a lot is an understatement," Nance said. "This means a great deal to me and my community. The Rams highlighting the hard work and dedication IBTU has been putting in shows we're making a difference on a notable level."

Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams

IBTU carries out its mission through programming such as weekly outreach events on Friday and Tuesdays that address food disparity and critical healthcare needs; community engagement featuring listening sessions, surveys, community events and volunteer opportunities; plus youth programming to supplement students' education such as guided course-work and on-campus activities.

The organization hosts three flagship events to further its mission as well: Back-2-School, which prepares youth for the upcoming school year by providing school supplies and various activations focusing on health resources for families, career opportunities and more; 'Tis the Season, which involves collaborating with volunteers and partners to bring the holiday experience to the classroom; and a Service Learning Trip.

In 2022, IBTU served more than 97,000 people and more than 9,400 families.

"The mission of IBTU is to provide solution-based resources to undeserved families so all communities can thrive," Nance said. "Since the inception of It's Bigger Than Us LA, our vision consists of creating pathways for communities to experience better living through health equity and community activations. Lastly, we focus on building safety, trust and power within communities, whilst bringing them the resources and infrastructures that they need to amplify their voices and thrive."

© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams

For Nance, inspiring change "means to live your life in a way you embody hope."

And when it comes to inspiring change in one's own community, Nance shared three simple ways to do so.

"We can start inspiring change by just showing love and kindness to those around you, no matter the circumstances or status," Nance said. "Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I would say the next step requires you to be a good listener. To discern exactly how you can help others first starts by us asking how they are doing and following up with them. Lastly, I would say build relationships instead of new clients or new partners. If you focus on relationships that inspire change, you not only get to help others, you get to build with others as well."

© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
back to top

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Rams to leverage custom "Mālama Maui" shirts and 50/50 Raffle to raise funds. Donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
news

Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

The Los Angeles Rams join partners and fans for fundraising lunch on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT 
news

Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off year three of their Pathways to Success Mentorship program at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams host local high school football coaches for shadow program at team's Training Camp

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams hosted high school coaches at each of the seven open practices of Training Camp, held at University of California, Irvine.
news

Rams Legend & Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins panel for sixth installment of RISE with the Rams 

The Rams are collaborating with RISE for the sixth consecutive season to bring a five-part leadership and community building program to local Southern California high school varsity football teams.
news

Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

In the continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered to host a National Team flag football talent identification camp.
news

Rams host corporate residency experience with College Track to expose students to the sports industry

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with College Track to provide more than 30 college students a day-long corporate residency experience featuring Rams front office staff.
news

Rams & PacSun reward students for school attendance through 'Geared for Greatness' initiative

The Los Angeles Rams and PacSun teamed up with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to host an exclusive shopping experience for students at George Washington Carver Middle School and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to support Hollywood Food Coalition, Jenesse Center, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, and My Chemo Fairy with Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination donation

Rams offensive lineman will distribute his $40,000 donation from his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination among four organizations he has been closely involved with in Los Angeles and beyond. 
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay inspires high school football coaches at inaugural clinic

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the inaugural high school coaches clinic that gave more than 60 local high school varsity football coaches an opportunity to learn from Rams coaching staff at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
news

USA Football and Rams partner to host Girls' Flag Football Camp to identify elite athletes for 2024 U.S. National Team Trials

On July 22, the event will feature the top West Coast girls entering into 6th through 12th grade for the 2023-24 school year
Advertising