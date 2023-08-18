"We can start inspiring change by just showing love and kindness to those around you, no matter the circumstances or status," Nance said. "Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I would say the next step requires you to be a good listener. To discern exactly how you can help others first starts by us asking how they are doing and following up with them. Lastly, I would say build relationships instead of new clients or new partners. If you focus on relationships that inspire change, you not only get to help others, you get to build with others as well."