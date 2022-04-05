An updated look at the Rams' use of compensatory picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era heading into 2022 NFL Draft

What have they typically done with compensatory selections since 2017, the start of general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's partnership? Here's a historical look back as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft:

2017

Following the departures of defensive lineman Nick Fairley, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Rodney McLeod in free agency the previous year, the Rams received one compensatory pick in the third round (No. 100 overall) and another in the fourth round (No. 141 overall).

The third-round compensatory selection went to the Titans as part of the trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The fourth-round choice was packaged with the 197th overall pick (acquired from the Bears after trading down) and sent to the Jets to trade up to the 125th overall pick, which the Rams used to select outside linebacker Samson Ebukam.

2018

Although Los Angeles did not receive any compensatory picks through the NFL's formula for the 2018 NFL Draft, they traded linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the Giants' 2018 compensatory fourth-round pick (No. 135 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 176).

The fourth-round compensatory pick acquired from the Giants was used to select defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

The Rams also acquired the Patriots' 2018 compensatory fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) when they traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks that year; however, that pick was sent to the Panthers in a draft-day trade back to acquire pick Nos. 147 and 197.

2019

The Rams were awarded two compensatory selections in the third round (Nos. 98 and 99 overall) and another in the seventh-round (No. 251) following the free agency departures of tight end Derek Carrier, safety Cody Davis, cornerback Trumaine Johnson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins the previous offseason.

Pick No. 98 went to the Jaguars as part of the finalized package for the 2018 mid-season trade for outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Then, as part of a draft-day swap, they sent pick No. 99 and the 94th overall pick (original selection) to the Buccaneers in exchange for the 70th overall pick, which was used to select running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams also acquired pick No. 97 – one of the Patriots' compensatory third-round choices – in a trade with the Patriots in exchange for picks No. 101 (the Patriots' other original compensatory third-round pick) and No. 133 (the Rams' original fourth-round pick). Pick No. 101 had originally been acquired by the Rams by trading back from 45 to 56. The newly-acquired No. 97 overall pick was used on offensive lineman Bobby Evans.

2020

This was a light year for comp picks via the NFL's formula, as the Rams received just one – a third-round choice, No. 104 overall – with offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and safety Lamarcus Joyner counted as their compensatory free agents lost the previous offseason. Los Angeles also added outside linebacker Clay Matthews the prior offseason.

Unlike previous years, the Rams actually kept this pick and used it to draft Utah safety Terrell Burgess.

The Rams also acquired both of the Texans' 2020 compensatory seventh-round picks as part of the package received from the Texans in the draft-day exchange for pick No. 126. Those seventh-round choices were used on kicker Samuel Sloman and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

2021

The Rams received two compensatory picks through the NFL's formula after losing Fowler, linebacker Cory Littleton and kicker Greg Zuerlein in free agency the previous year (Nos. 101 and 103 overall in the third round), plus one special compensatory pick (No. 141 overall in the fourth round) via the amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement rewarding a minority employee's prior club for that employee being hired by another club as its head coach or general manager with Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes getting hired as the Lions' general manager (note: they also received a second special compensatory selection in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Holmes hire).

Pick No. 101 went to the Lions with quarterback Jared Goff as part of the finalized trade package for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Pick No. 103 was used to draft linebacker Ernest Jones.

Pick No. 141 was used to draft wide receiver Jacob Harris.

In summary

Since 2017, the Rams have been awarded seven compensatory selections through the league's formula, plus two special compensatory picks. Of those seven compensatory selections, five were included in trades.

However, 2018 and 2020 showed the Rams have also gone out and acquired compensatory selections, albeit very late in the draft, suggesting compensatory picks are just as valuable to go out and acquire as they are to deal.