Venice High School seniors visit Rams' facility to shadow Head Athletic Trainer Reggie Scott

On Wednesday, June 5, a day before their high school graduation, four Venice High School seniors had the opportunity to shadow Rams' Director of Sports Medicine & Performance, Reggie Scott. The students began their visit with a tour of the team practice facility and had the chance to be spectators at an OTA practice.

The students were all part of a specialized sports medicine program that featured a course in treatment of sports and athletic performance injuries and practices to help their own school's student-athletes maintain appropriate health and fitness. Accompanying the students was course instructor, Kirsten Farrell, who created one of the district's first sports medicine teams. She also was recently recognized as one of five California Teachers of the Year in 2018.

"I think an experience like this is life-changing," said Farrell. "For them to be able to see medical care at the professional level, especially around the world of sports and football, is truly an eye-opening experience… It was great to hear from Reggie (Scott) about his history and how he got to this position. It gives kids in Los Angeles who don't have opportunities like this all the time a chance to see someone who they can eventually become."

Scott acknowledged that having this experience as a young adult surely would have felt surreal and would have further solidified his interest in the field much earlier on. He enjoyed playing a role in expanding the student's knowledge and understanding of the sports medicine industry.