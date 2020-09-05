Rams waive nine players, place Howard on injured reserve and Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived the following players:

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Donte Deayon

DT Michael Hoecht

LB Clay Johnston

LB Natrez Patrick

QB Bryce Perkins

LB Christian Rozeboom

DE Jonah Williams

The Rams also waived/injured linebacker Justin Lawler. On Aug. 18, head coach Sean McVay said Lawler got his foot stepped on and was being evaluated.

Los Angeles has also placed linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve. McVay announced earlier this week that Howard would miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus.

Additionally, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.