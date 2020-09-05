Rams waive nine players, place Howard on injured reserve and Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

Sep 05, 2020 at 12:29 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived the following players:

DT Marquise Copeland
DB Donte Deayon
DT Michael Hoecht
LB Clay Johnston
LB Natrez Patrick
QB Bryce Perkins
LB Christian Rozeboom
DE Jonah Williams

The Rams also waived/injured linebacker Justin Lawler. On Aug. 18, head coach Sean McVay said Lawler got his foot stepped on and was being evaluated.

Los Angeles has also placed linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve. McVay announced earlier this week that Howard would miss the rest of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus.

Additionally, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their 80-man offseason rosters to 53 players is today at 1 p.m. pacific time. With these moves, the Rams' roster is at 52 players.

