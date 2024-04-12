Where Are They Now? Former Rams o-lineman & Super Bowl champion Mike Gruttadauria

The odds of an undrafted free agent making an NFL team are only slightly better than spotting a car with Hawaii license plates in the Bronx. Granted, it took a while, but aloha, Mike Gruttadauria.

After his name wasn't called during the 1995 Draft, the University of Central Florida center signed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent a short time on their practice squad. Not claimed off waivers by another team, but still hoping to play, Gruttadauria returned to Florida and unconventionally kept in shape by working at his dad's scrap tire recycling facility.

"Which sounds maybe glamorous, but it was anything but glamorous," Gruttadauria laughed. "It was basically garbage collectors, where they send us in trucks to go pick up mosquito-infested, muddy tires. I was on a truck with my uncle, and it was on the bad side of town, in a back alley, and there're maybe 40 tires I've got to bring up to the truck.

"And, of course, you learn the hard way that when you're in a back alley and three or four tires are stacked up perfectly, that is a homeless person's bathroom. Yeah, it was gross work, but still, my goal to make it in the NFL was strong. I'd be curling semi tires. I'd be doing military presses with semi tires. Other guys are rolling them. I wanted to lift them."

Following the 1995 season, the Cowboys were interested in signing Gruttadauria again. However, so were the Rams. And after he discovered what was happening at the team's facility in St. Louis, Dallas didn't have a chance.

"What blew my mind is, I learned they were showing my film from the preseason games. I was big on always trying to look for downfield blocks, get defenders hanging on the pile. Play to the echo of the whistle," Gruttadauria said.

"So I would do it every play and granted, it was easier for me, 265, 270 pounds, to run downfield than a Larry Allen or Nate Newton. Three hundred-pound guys are not running downfield. So it made me stand out even more. And when I learned that they were showing my film, I'm like, 'Wow! Yeah, I'm signing with St. Louis.'"

Yeah, St. Louis may be the "Gateway to the West," but Gruttadauria wasn't at risk of being run over by a welcome wagon.

"The guys were nice, but I was the undrafted guy who was on the streets two months ago, coming in and pushing starters for their jobs," Gruttadauria said. "And some of those starters were seven-, eight-year starters. They're all friends. In each other's weddings and stuff. I wasn't really allowed in the clique. if you will.

"So I just kept my nose down and did my work. I think I felt blessed because the coaches saw something in me. George Warhop and Steve Greatwood, who were my offensive line coaches when I first signed with the Rams, allowed me to compete."