Whitworth on 2019 season: "I can't wait for it. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there."

"I think, really, if you think about it, a lot of guys, veteran players, you hear guys takes and why they walk away from the game. And really a lot of the time is the fear of the unknown, right? Staying healthy and what can happen to you and the impact that this game is going to have on you. And I think there's nothing you can really ever do to stop that. So for me it's like, really, at the end of the day, if I still have the passion and desire to play, the reality is, I carry as much risk as I did when I was a rookie in the NFL as I do now. You're always one play away from something bad happening."