Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Whitworth on 2019 season: "I can't wait for it. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there."

Mar 23, 2019 at 01:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/STL/ZjmAxu6N.jpeg
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

When left tackle Andrew Whitworth publicly announced his intention to play his 14th NFL season, he did so on social media with a quote.

"A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for."

In an interview with therams.com that will air in episode two of Behind the Grind, Whitworth explained that he has a number of quotes in a note on his phone, and this one seemed to fit the situation perfectly.

"I think, really, if you think about it, a lot of guys, veteran players, you hear guys takes and why they walk away from the game. And really a lot of the time is the fear of the unknown, right? Staying healthy and what can happen to you and the impact that this game is going to have on you. And I think there's nothing you can really ever do to stop that. So for me it's like, really, at the end of the day, if I still have the passion and desire to play, the reality is, I carry as much risk as I did when I was a rookie in the NFL as I do now. You're always one play away from something bad happening."

"So to me, it's like, just to say, you know what, you're safest avoiding those opportunities. But the reality is, is that what you built yourself for? And for me, I built myself to be a good football player, a great leader, and to have the opportunity to go out and compete on Sundays with a team. And I still have the desire to do that. So that's what I want to go do."

PHOTOS: Best of offensive line and quarterbacks

Check out the top photos of the Los Angeles Rams offensive line and quarterbacks from the 2018 season.

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold, Center (66) Austin Blythe and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
1 / 56

Offensive Guard (76) Rodger Saffold, Center (66) Austin Blythe and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

JL7_4755
2 / 56
Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76), center John Sullivan (65), center Austin Blythe (66), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) take the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
3 / 56

Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76), center John Sullivan (65), center Austin Blythe (66), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) take the field prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
JL7_3984
4 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 36-31 in an NFL Week 10 game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
5 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams win 36-31 in an NFL Week 10 game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
JL7_6515
6 / 56
JL7_5466
7 / 56
JL7_5461
8 / 56
IMG_4797
9 / 56
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 56

(76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, (79) Rob Havenstein, (65) John Sullivan, and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams are introduced before the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
JL7_3840
11 / 56
IMG_3163
12 / 56
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams breaks the huddle with (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, and (30) Todd Gurley against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams breaks the huddle with (65) John Sullivan, (76) Rodger Saffold, (77) Andrew Whitworth, and (30) Todd Gurley against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
JL7_8399
14 / 56
_78A3987
15 / 56
AF2T1081
16 / 56
_78A3983
17 / 56
JL7_5453
18 / 56
JL7_5279
19 / 56
JL8_1186
20 / 56
JL7_5015
21 / 56
JL7_5931
22 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
23 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 30-22 in an NFL Divisional playoff game, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

181007_Rams_Seahawks_DB_Social7
24 / 56
HU001998
25 / 56
HIRO UENO
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
HU002254
27 / 56
HIRO UENO
JL7_4911
28 / 56
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
29 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_3393
30 / 56
181007_Rams_Seahawks_DB_Social17
31 / 56
Quarterback (14) Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)
32 / 56

Quarterback (14) Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams participate during pre-game introductions and the national anthem as the Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Rams fall short of victory 13-03 in the championship round on Sunday, February 3, 2019. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to throw during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
33 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to throw during the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_6465
34 / 56
(79) Rob Havenstein and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 56

(79) Rob Havenstein and (66) Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas Trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs while tackle (79) Rob Havenstein pancakes a the Kansas City Chiefs player during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 56

Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs while tackle (79) Rob Havenstein pancakes a the Kansas City Chiefs player during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Offensive lineman (72) Aaron Neary of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 19-15 Victory over the Raiders in an NFL Preseason Week 2 football game, Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 56

Offensive lineman (72) Aaron Neary of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 19-15 Victory over the Raiders in an NFL Preseason Week 2 football game, Saturday, August 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 56

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams blocks against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
39 / 56

Los Angeles Rams center John Sullivan (65) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
JL7_4553
40 / 56
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 56

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
43 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Center #55 Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
44 / 56

Center #55 Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
45 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
46 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
JL7_3730
47 / 56
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
48 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
JL7_4475
49 / 56
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
50 / 56

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship Game with a final score of 26-23 against the New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana to advance to the Super Bowl. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) sets a block during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
51 / 56

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) sets a block during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Offensive guard #76 Rodger Saffold of The Los Angeles Rams during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
52 / 56

Offensive guard #76 Rodger Saffold of The Los Angeles Rams during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) take the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
53 / 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) take the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Quarterback (08) Brandon Allen and Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at the airport to depart for Atlanta, GA the site of Super Bowl LIII. Sunday, January 27, 2019. Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
54 / 56

Quarterback (08) Brandon Allen and Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams arrives at the airport to depart for Atlanta, GA the site of Super Bowl LIII. Sunday, January 27, 2019. Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Quarterback (8) Brandon Allen of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 28-0 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 4 preseason game, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
55 / 56

Quarterback (8) Brandon Allen of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 28-0 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 4 preseason game, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
181202_LionsRams_JL_300
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And now as he approaches his 14th season, Whitworth says he's as fired up as ever to compete for a championship.

"You know what? I'm excited," he said. "If I can stay healthy for the very first game, it'll be my 200th NFL football game. So that's wild to think, and have an opportunity probably to — if I can stay healthy all year — pass 13, 14,000 snaps in the league, somewhere in there. And, you know, it's just crazy — it's crazy to think about. And I'm looking forward to it.

"I would say right now if I sat where I am, this is the most desire and passion I've had to play in my 14 years. I can't wait for it. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there."

For more on Whitworth and the rest of the offensive line, be sure to catch episode two of Behind the Grind when it premieres on Thursday, March 28.

Related Content

news

"No better stage" for Rams than taking on division rival 49ers in NFC Championship

The Rams and the 49ers face off for a third time this season, but this time, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. 
news

Rams teammates driving Von Miller's high-level of play

Outside linebacker Von Miller is delivering what the Rams hoped for when they acquired him in a trade with the Broncos back in November. He attributes that to the teammates he plays alongside.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also" 

In Opposing View presented by Audi, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares what he's seen out of the Rams' pass rush heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game. 
news

Matthew Stafford treating NFC Championship week like a normal week

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to play in the first NFC Championship game of his NFL career, but isn't letting that change the way he prepares or approaches this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the Pro Football Writers of America's Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season. 
news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the statuses of offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they begin preparing for the NFC Championship against the 49ers.
news

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay's strong 2021 seasons have earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America. 
Advertising