Why McVay, Snead made the move to add Bortles to backup Goff

"When you get a chance to meet him and spend some time with him, he's kind of got that charisma and presence that you expect from a quarterback, where you can't help but say, 'I like this guy,'" McVay said st a Thursday press conference, sitting next to linebacker Clay Matthews and general manager Les Snead, welcoming the former Packer back home.

McVay was equally encouraged about the support Bortles might provide to his personal friend, quarterback Jared Goff — and it's a role the former Jag and NFL Twitter sensation plans to embrace.

Bortles shared his own experience of learning the value of the backup quarterback position, when he took over the starting job in Jacksonville from former quarterback Chad Henne.