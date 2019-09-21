Why the Rams offense will break out against the Browns

Top Trio Versus Dynamic Duo

Which receiving corps would you rather have: Browns or Rams?

Objectively, there's a very good case to be made for Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. However, the Browns are still trying to pin down a third with Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, or potentially currently-suspended Antonio Callaway.

Meantime, the Rams are the only NFL team with three 100-yard receivers, and the way they compete in the running game, block for each other, and threaten defenses with jet sweeps, you wouldn't trade this trio for any other.

Time to Get Right (Tackle)

That's not to say the Rams don't have questions to answer on offense at 2-0, and they primarily involve the offensive line. After a career-season in 2018, Rob Havenstein is off to a slow start against elite competition. Cam Jordan had a field day in the Coliseum last week. The Panthers were able to puncture the pocket against him in Week One, as well.

Now Blythe is dinged, and Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon awaits in Cleveland, hoping for his first sacks of 2019.

Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer exudes nothing but calm confidence, however.