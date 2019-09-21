Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Why the Rams offense will break out against the Browns

Sep 20, 2019 at 08:34 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

This is the week the Rams offense comes alive.

Not that 28.5 points per game isn't a respectable average. By the Sean McVay standard, it just feels, well… average.

Consider that Los Angeles led the league in first half scoring in 2017 and ranked second in 2018.

So far this season, the Rams have mustered only three first quarter points in two games and have scored just one first half touchdown. That translates to a modest 19 first half points, combined.

It changes Sunday night in Cleveland.

PHOTOS: Rams practice ahead of SNF against Browns

The Los Angeles Rams practice ahead of this week's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 42

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 42

Linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 42

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver's (17) Robert Woods and (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams speak to head coach Sean McVay during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 42

Wide Receiver's (17) Robert Woods and (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams speak to head coach Sean McVay during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 42

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 42

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 42

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 42

Linebacker (54) Bryce Hager of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 42

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 42

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 42

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 42

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 42

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 42

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 42

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 42

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 42

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 42

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 42

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 42

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 42

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 42

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (70) Joseph Noteboom of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 42

Tackle (70) Joseph Noteboom of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 42

Wide Receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 42

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 42

Linebacker (48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 42

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 42

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 42

Wide Receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 42

Wide Receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 42

Tight end (82) Johnny Mundt of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 42

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 42

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 42

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 42

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker's (56) Dante Fowler Jr., (50) Samson Ebukam, (52) Clay Matthews, (57) Natrez Patrick, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Landis Durham of the Los Angeles Rams use during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 42

Linebacker's (56) Dante Fowler Jr., (50) Samson Ebukam, (52) Clay Matthews, (57) Natrez Patrick, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Landis Durham of the Los Angeles Rams use during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 42

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 42

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 42

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (91) Greg Gaines of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 42

Defensive tackle (91) Greg Gaines of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 42

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebackers coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 42

Linebackers coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Depleted Dawg Pound

I can't recall seeing an opposing injury report like the Browns have put out this week, with four contributors ruled out and eight others questionable to face the Rams.

Let's start in the secondary, where safety Damarious Randall is a scratch and the other three starters (cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and safety Morgan Burnett) will be game-time decisions.

As for starting linebackers, Christian Kirksey has been ruled out, while Adarius Taylor is questionable.

On offense, the Browns will also have to replace dynamic tight end David Njoku, who may require wrist surgery.

Austin Blythe could be the first Rams offensive lineman to miss a start due to injury since McVay was hired, but they'll get no sympathy from the opponents in prime time.

These are opportunities you must capitalize on in the NFL.

We've Seen This Movie Before

It's a small sample size, to be certain. But against Steve Wilkes' Arizona defense last season, the Rams notched 34-0 and 31-9 victories, amassing 893 yards of total offense against the Cardinals. After a one-and-done opportunity as head coach in the desert, Wilkes now runs the defense in Cleveland. And with due respect to Marcus Mariota and Trevor Siemian/Luke Falk, Jared Goff operates the best offense the Browns will have faced in 2019.

stadium_16x9-updated1

Learn more about SoFi Stadium

Top Trio Versus Dynamic Duo

Which receiving corps would you rather have: Browns or Rams?

Objectively, there's a very good case to be made for Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. However, the Browns are still trying to pin down a third with Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, or potentially currently-suspended Antonio Callaway.

Meantime, the Rams are the only NFL team with three 100-yard receivers, and the way they compete in the running game, block for each other, and threaten defenses with jet sweeps, you wouldn't trade this trio for any other.

Time to Get Right (Tackle)

That's not to say the Rams don't have questions to answer on offense at 2-0, and they primarily involve the offensive line. After a career-season in 2018, Rob Havenstein is off to a slow start against elite competition. Cam Jordan had a field day in the Coliseum last week. The Panthers were able to puncture the pocket against him in Week One, as well.

Now Blythe is dinged, and Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon awaits in Cleveland, hoping for his first sacks of 2019.

Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer exudes nothing but calm confidence, however.

"I haven't been around a group that was this young, and that every eyeball, every word you say, they're intentionally listening," he said this week. "When you have something like that, you can grow. Our goal is to be at our peak at the end of the season."

Best on Best

On the other side of the line, I think you'll find the matchup of the game, and one of the best in the NFL this week.

The top selection in 2017, Myles Garrett has already put his name atop the defensive player of the year conversation. Albeit against the lowly Jets, he's coming off a career-high three sacks on Monday Night, plus two roughing the passer penalties.

Garrett does his damage from right defensive end, meaning he'll be working in Andrew Whitworth's office on Sunday Night.

One Block and Gurley's Gone

In his first 29 regular season games playing in McVay's offense, Todd Gurley averaged 47 receiving yards per contest.

In his last 5 games (including 2018 postseason), he has 13 receiving yards, TOTAL.

Perhaps more than any other dimension of the Rams offense, this is the piece that's been missing since December 2018.

However, if you watch the first offensive snap of Week Two, Los Angeles is one block away from scoring a touchdown off a screen and erasing this talking point altogether.

How Good is This Defense, Really?

So far, so good for this veteran-fortified group.

However, if you want to discount their performance through two weeks, it's not difficult.

First, they surrendered over 200 scrimmage yards to Christian McCaffrey and "survived" against Cam Newton, who is an injured shell of his MVP self and won't play in Week Three.

Next, they knocked out a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees and feasted on an underprepared, conservative Teddy Bridgewater for the better part of three quarters.

In the Rams defense – pun very intended – they can only play what's in front of them. And whether it's creating takeaways on both opening drives or keeping opponents out of the end zone for every quarter Eric Weddle has finished, they've been great. Football Outsiders has them fifth overall through two weeks.

Diffusing Defense

With the above caveats, no team has been better at limiting chunk plays.

Opposing offenses have just two gains of 20-plus yards against the Rams defense; that's two fewer than any other franchise.

Between Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, and OBJ, the Browns will thoroughly challenge this stat on Sunday.

Relying on Former Rams

It feels like there's a misperception about the Browns offensive line. I've heard repeatedly this week that the Rams pass rush is going to chew them up in the trenches.

Perhaps this is because Mayfield's protections includes two players the Rams released: former first-round draft pick Greg Robinson and Eric Kush (he of Fat Arm American Friday fame).

While Robinson continues to underwhelm, Kush has been solid in Chicago and Cleveland. Plus, on the interior, the Browns have been stout, particularly at left guard where Joel Bitinio is PFF's top-graded player at his position.

It will be interesting to see where Aaron Donald chooses to go to work this weekend.

Weddle's Week?

I'll leave you with a quick nugget on Weddle, in the hopes he breaks his interception drought on Sunday night.

The 13-year pro's last pick came in Cleveland in December 2017, and his four interceptions (in eight games) against the Browns match his career high against any opponent (also four against the Chiefs in 19 games).

Related Content

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 24-20 Preseason Week 2 loss to Texans

Here are five things we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' 24-20 loss to the Texans Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Texans, Preseason Week 2

Here are five players fans should keep an eye on during Friday night's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

news

McVay: John Wolford to play first half, Bryce Perkins second half vs. Texans

Friday night's preseason game against the Texans at SoFi Stadium will feature a different approach to the quarterback position by the Rams compared to previous preseasons.

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams: Semana 1 de pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de las novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el primer juego de pretemporada.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford recap Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, look ahead to preseason game vs. Texans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences held Wednesday.

news

Preseason opener a special first NFL game for Rams RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples

For Rams running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, the first NFL game he's ever been to was the first one he coached in.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 85.

news

First Look: Rams host Texans in lone preseason home game

Previewing Friday's Week 2 preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

news

Con mamá y tía a mano, Lance McCutcheon de los Rams impresiona en su debut en la NFL

El juego de pretemporada del sábado por la noche contra los Chargers marcó una actuación memorable y el debut del receptor abierto y novato de los Rams, Lance McCutcheon.

news

McVay: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with "soft tissue" injuries; Bobby Brown III has lateral ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III at the start of Week 2 of the preseason.

news

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 1

Reviewing the performances of the Rams' 2022 draft picks in the first preseason game.

news

McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained ankle injury vs. Chargers, Kyren Williams' status for Texans game to be determined

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and discusses where things stand with rookie running back Kyren Williams' availability heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Advertising