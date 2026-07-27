10 Observations from Day 1 of 2026 Rams Training Camp: Stetson Bennett leads first-team offense on scheduled Matthew Stafford off day, Myles Garrett participates in team drills for first time, Jaylen Watson, Kam Kinchens and Cam Lampkin make plays for secondary 

LOS ANGELES – The first practice of Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union took place Sunday, highlighted by an extended look at fourth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett IV on a scheduled Matthew Stafford day off, Myles Garrett participating in team drills with his new team for the first time, and a playmaking secondary.
Here are 10 things that stood out to Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson and staff writer Zach Edwards.
- Getting right to 11-on-11: The Rams appeared intentional about getting into full team drills early in camp, doing 11-on-11 on Day 1 with lots of competitive situations in those segments between the first-team offense and first-team defense, and second-team offense and second-team defense.
- Garrett debuts in team drills: Los Angeles' new edge rusher was getting acclimated and only did individual drills when he arrived the first week of June, in what ended up being the final week of the Rams' offseason program, so Sunday's practice marked Garrett's first time participating in team drills with his new team. Unsurprisingly, Garrett looked as fast and explosive as advertised. "We've been looking forward to this day for a long time," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, "and it definitely lived up to it."
- Bennett leads first team offense: As noted above, today was a scheduled day off for QB1 with it being Day 1 of the Rams' first four-day practice block (McVay on Saturday said Stafford would be off Days 1 and 3). So Sunday was a big opportunity for Bennett stepping up to lead the first-team offense, with Simpson sliding into the backup role as the leader of the second team offense. "I appreciate his competitiveness in all moments," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said of Bennett. "And going back to last year, obviously you get to experience him in training camp, you get to experience him in preseason, and just seeing the way that he went to work, the way that guys would rally around him, he competes. And I think anybody enjoys playing with a quarterback who competes, who's going to throw it all in there, and that's the mentality he has. And so that's only grown, you know, since being here, but that's something that's been his calling card since the jump."
- Cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Kam Kinchens team up for play of the day: One of the highlights of practice was Watson deflecting a Bennett deep pass intended for wide receiver Davante Adams, which Kinchens corralled for a diving interception.
- Cornerback Cam Lampkin contributes to playmaking secondary: Lampkin made an impressive pass breakup during team drills with a one-armed/one-handed deflection of a Simpson pass intended for tight end Terrance Ferguson.
- Tight end Tyler Higbee snags receiving touchdown: During redzone work, Bennett, running with the first-team offense, found Higbee on a crossing route in the endzone for the first touchdown of the afternoon. Higbee is entering Year 11 in the NFL and with the Rams.
- Tight end unit making an impact across the board: After using the highest percentage of 13 personnel last season in the NFL, the Rams brought back the entire active roster of Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson. Adding rookie Max Klare in the 2026 NFL Draft could have seemed like overkill at the time, but at Day 1 of camp, the tight end room is already proving that iron sharpens iron and will play out to be a strong competition for the unit.
- Running back Blake Corum looks explosive: Although Corum may not have had any highlight reel plays on Day 1 of training camp, he certainly looked explosive coming out of the backfield. Corum, known for his jump cuts and speed at the line of scrimmage, showcased his skillset early on for everyone to see.
- Quarterback Ty Simpson constantly asking for feedback from coaching staff: Although Simpson didn't run with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 drills, after every time he got taken out, he would walk over to associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone for feedback. The eagerness and willingness to learn and receive feedback and criticism is good to see out of the rookie.
- Second-team defense finished practice strong: With time winding down on the 11-on-11 period, the second team-offense was placed in the redzone against the second-team defense and had multiple plays from within the 10-yard line. Despite a completion and multiple runs, the second-team defense successfully kept the second-team offense out of the endzone as the clock ran out.