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10 Observations from Day 5 of 2026 Rams Training Camp: First padded practice; Myles Garrett and Davante Adams scheduled rest day; Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson impress; defensive standouts in run-heavy practice

Jul 31, 2026 at 08:23 PM
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by Stu Jackson & Zach Edwards

LOS ANGELES – After the day off on Thursday, the Rams got back out on the turf on Friday for the first practice with full pads. Day 5 was the first day of Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU where Los Angeles put on the pads.

With it being Day 1 of the second four-day practice block, and therefore a scheduled off day for starter Matthew Stafford, the first-team offense was led by Stetson Bennett IV, which also meant an extended look at Ty Simpson leading the second-team offense, with both players having a solid day. Meanwhile, other wide receivers got extra reps with today being a scheduled off day for Davante Adams. The defense remained consistent with standouts from defensive end Poona Ford and cornerback Alex Johnson as defensive end Myles Garrett had a scheduled off day.

Senior staff writer Stu Jackson spent the afternoon watching the offense, while staff writer Zach Edwards watched the defense. Here are 10 things that stood out:

Wide receiver Davante Adams didn't participate due to a scheduled off day: When asked about whether it was a scheduled rest day for Adams and Garrett, head coach Sean McVay had a short and simple response: "Yes, absolutely." The receivers were still led by Puka Nacua, but Adams' off day meant more reps for players like Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith.

Stetson Bennett IV continues to show command of the offense: Though it appeared to be a run-heavy day, Friday's practice still afforded plenty of opportunities for Bennett to show his progress and ownership of L.A.'s offense. Two of his best throws of the day were a 25-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to running back Kyren Williams and a deep completion to wide receiver Mario Williams.

Ty Simpson shows progress: The first-round draft pick had arguably his best practice of training camp so far, showing off a quicker release and more comfort operating the offense. A pair of throws that stood out in that regard were a deep completion to tight end Terrance Ferguson and an intermediate one to tight end Max Klare, with plenty of zip on both. There were a couple of instances where defenders dropped would-have-been interceptions, but it was an otherwise solid day for the Alabama product.

"Even just from the things we talked about in the spring, just even being able to call the plays in the huddle where we get in and out," McVay said, when asked where he's seen improvement in Simpson between when he arrived in L.A. and where he is now. "When the games are real, it's a 40-second play clock, and they don't stop it, where we get the ability to be able to stop it in 25 seconds out of a quarter or clock stoppage, and so he's done really well. And then I think some of the things mechanically about being able to speed up his release, some of the timing and rhythm in terms of his lower half being married up with the routes."

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson returns to practice: After sitting out Wednesday's practice as part of managing the medication for the blood clots he's been dealing with since last year, Jackson was back on the practice field Friday.  "This was just part of how the block situated," McVay said Wednesday. "He's in good shape. It was exclusively just managing the medicine for the situation he's dealt with for the last year."

Running back Blake Corum's offseason work evident: Throughout the break between the offseason program and training camp, Corum shared multiple videos of him doing exercises focused on explosiveness and agility. Seeing him go through individual and team drills Friday, it was apparent that work is paying dividends.

Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott visits practice: Standing along the sideline before practice began was McVay and McDermott observing warm ups and stretches. Throughout practice McDermott talked with different staff members and walked around with a notepad. "He worked with (Rams offensive line coach) Ryan Wendell before and Sean and I have known each other just from coaching against one another, we were on the competition committee together. He's a good guy," McVay said. "I think all of us as coaches are constantly curious and trying to just be able to share with one another. It was great to have him out here today."

Defensive end Myles Garrett didn't participate due to a scheduled off day: After participating in every training camp practice in the first block, Garrett had a scheduled off day for Day 5.

Defensive line still created pressure without Garrett: Aside from Garrett the entire Rams defensive front was out on the field for the first padded practice. Despite Garrett's absence, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV still found himself under pressure on multiple passing downs. On Day 1 of pads, the Rams proved their pass rush was still potent even without their newest addition.

Multiple standout plays from cornerback Alex Johnson: On the second-team defense, Johnson made himself known on the field early and often in the first padded practice. On the first passing play for the second-team offense, Johnson stuck right with his man on a slant route to force an incompletion. Johnson also had two near-interceptions throughout the day as the defensive line sent pressure to Simpson.

In the run game, nose tackle Poona Ford meeting back right at the line: In the run game and run-heavy practice, it seemed like every run up the middle was met by contact for Ford. Early on, Ford was being blocked and he dragged his opposition with him as he made contact with the runner. The first padded practice was a good taste to of how the Rams play at the line of scrimmage, and Ford didn't disappoint in the run game.

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