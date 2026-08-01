McVay: No update on Aaron Donald expected until team returns to Woodland Hills, but if there's an arrow, 'it's trending upwards'

LOS ANGELES – Rams head coach Sean McVay said he doesn't expect any update on Aaron Donald's possible comeback until the team returns to its Woodland Hills practice facility but "things are going in the right direction."

"There's some conversations that we've had," McVay said after Friday's practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. "We've loosely had some different timelines that are kind of temporary. I want to keep those between us, just if something unforeseen happens, out of respect for him and the situation. But I know this, things are going in the right direction, and if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards."

After Tuesday's jog-through practice, McVay said he and Donald had kept in contact and that Donald is "feeling good. His training is going really well," but didn't have any new news on his decision.

McVay on July 25 said Donald was going through a "very strict, regimented process" to see how his body would respond, and putting himself position to make a decision on whether to play this upcoming season. According to McVay, the possibility of a Donald comeback first came up when the Rams were exploring the possibility of acquiring reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and McVay reached out for Donald's opinion.