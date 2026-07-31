Puka Nacua: Not practicing not a consideration amid contract talks, 'it never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out here with these guys'

LOS ANGELES – Eligible for an extension as he enters the final year of his own rookie contract, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said he never considered not participating in training camp practices due to ongoing contract negotiations.

"No, not really," Nacua said after Wednesday's practice at Rams Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at LMU. "I think the game of football is a safe place for me and I enjoy that. There have been things outside of my control that I think have impacted the way I've been able to focus and enjoy this game of football. But coming out here and seeing that jersey number 12 hung up in my locker is something that I don't take for granted. And being around this group of guys… I think of all the guys that have reached out in this offseason to be there by my side. And then when we're here in the meeting room, the level of connection I feel like I have with all the guys out there. It never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out here with these guys."

Nacua – who also took accountability for those off-the-field distractions he alluded to – feels "very confident" about leaving those in the past, pointing to new habits he's established in his routine as well as trusting and enclosing his inner circle.

He also expressed gratitude for his support system, which includes his mom and his brothers, for providing just that.

"There have been things that obviously have happened this offseason that haven't been the truest reflection of the person I feel like I am and how my mother raised me," Nacua said. "There's definitely been conversations with her to apologize, but also for her to say that she supports me. Also, my brothers are I think are my biggest critics as well so there were some intense conversations, but loving conversations in order to see improvement."

With that, he has kept his focus on preparing for the upcoming season, driven by personal goals of maintaining his consistent performance as well as staying healthy.

"I know that physicality that I play with I don't think it's ever going to change," Nacua said. "It's ingrained in me, so continue to take care of my body in the ways that I need to."

Head coach Sean McVay said that like other players who are in similar situations with their contracts, "it says a lot" that he's practicing despite those circumstances. When asked what he needs to see from Nacua off the field to ensure his future, McVay said "I don't know that I can really say this timeline or stuff like that because I don't think you want to dangle a carrot that way," reiterating Nacua is inspired to do right "because his heart is heart" and the contract will take care of itself because of how talented of a player he is.