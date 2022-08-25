Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Bengals

Aug 25, 2022 at 03:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – Although fighting caused Thursday's joint practice to be called early, the Rams still got plenty of good work in.

Here are 10 things that stood out from the session:

1) Picked by Ramsey: Defensive back Jalen Ramsey made a heads-u play in 11-on-11, intercepting a Joe Burrow pass that went through the intended Bengals receiver's hands and into Ramsey's for the interception.

2) Troy Hill in coverage: The veteran defensive back made a nice pass breakup on a Burrow deep ball intended for Ja'Marr Chase down the sideline in 7-on-7.

3) Denied: Safety Taylor Rapp early on made an impressive pass breakup on a Burrow pass intended for tight end Hayden Hurst, with Rapp timing his thud tackle/breakup right as the ball arrived to Hurst.

4) Testing Tutu: While Thursday didn't feature the same deep completion from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell on Wednesday, it was still good to see Stafford giving him those opportunities on Thursday.

5) McCutcheon continues consistency: Rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon had a nice sideline catch on a pass from Bryce Perkins in 11-on-11.

6) Denied again: Linebacker Jake Gervase stepped in to make a pass breakup against Bengals quarterback Jake Browning that drew an audible reaction and praise from the Rams' defense.

7) Almost: Safety Dan Isom, who had the game-clinching interception in the preseason opener, nearly made a diving pick in 11-on-11 against Browning.

8) Tight window: On one play in 11-on-11, Stafford fit the ball through a tight window for a completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp toward the sideline, hitting Kupp in stride.

9) John Wolford update: Rams head coach Sean McVay after Thursday's practice said Wolford injured the finger nail on his throwing thumb in Wednesday's practice, making it "weird" for Wolford to grip the ball. "If it was on his left hand, or if he wasn't a quarterback, it would be a non issue," McVay said, adding that Wolford's status for Saturday's preseason game is to be determined.

10) Still getting good work in: The Rams offensive line stayed after practice a little bit longer after it ended early to get some extra work in.

Advertising