10 Observations from the third and final day of the Rams' 2021 minicamp

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams concluded this year's minicamp and offseason program with an open practice in front of fans Thursday evening at SoFi Stadium. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:
1) Hey, Hall of Famer: Rams legend Isaac Bruce was on hand to take in practice and check out the stadium.
2) A lively atmosphere inside the stadium: DJ Mal-Ski was spinning, Nita Strauss was shredding on her electric guitar, and thousands of fans were on hand to take that and the practice on the field all in.
3) Perhaps the best reaction to the crowd noise, and having fans inside the stadium, was Rams head coach Sean McVay smiling afterward as he was talking to the players during warmups.
4) In terms of fan interactions, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd played catch with a few fans sitting in the stadium's lower bowl.
5) Loud cheers for wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson. Kupp was greeted with a hearty and customary "COOOPPP!" upon appearing on the video board while being interviewed by J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr. Meanwhile, Jackson – who grew up in nearby Crenshaw – received a warm welcome home.
6) Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris remained hands-on, throwing passes to defensive backs during drills and later working 1-on-1 with Ramsey.
7) Toward the end of Thursday's practice, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was giving hands-on tips to offensive lineman Max Pircher.
8) Spotted wide receivers coach Eric Yarber giving rookie Ben Skowronek some pointers after Thursday's practice.
9) Past meets present: Running back Cam Akers had the chance to meet Rams legend Eric Dickerson during Thursday's practice.
10) Matthew Stafford gets first chance to interact with Rams fans: Los Angeles' new quarterback received plenty of cheers when he walked onto the field at the start of Thursday's practice, and sent a handful of fans home happy at the end by signing some items.