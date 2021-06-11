Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from the third and final day of the Rams' 2021 minicamp

Jun 10, 2021 at 08:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams concluded this year's minicamp and offseason program with an open practice in front of fans Thursday evening at SoFi Stadium. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) Hey, Hall of Famer: Rams legend Isaac Bruce was on hand to take in practice and check out the stadium.

2) A lively atmosphere inside the stadium: DJ Mal-Ski was spinning, Nita Strauss was shredding on her electric guitar, and thousands of fans were on hand to take that and the practice on the field all in.

3) Perhaps the best reaction to the crowd noise, and having fans inside the stadium, was Rams head coach Sean McVay smiling afterward as he was talking to the players during warmups.

4) In terms of fan interactions, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd played catch with a few fans sitting in the stadium's lower bowl.

5) Loud cheers for wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson. Kupp was greeted with a hearty and customary "COOOPPP!" upon appearing on the video board while being interviewed by J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr. Meanwhile, Jackson – who grew up in nearby Crenshaw – received a warm welcome home.

6) Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris remained hands-on, throwing passes to defensive backs during drills and later working 1-on-1 with Ramsey.

7) Toward the end of Thursday's practice, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was giving hands-on tips to offensive lineman Max Pircher.

8) Spotted wide receivers coach Eric Yarber giving rookie Ben Skowronek some pointers after Thursday's practice.

9) Past meets present: Running back Cam Akers had the chance to meet Rams legend Eric Dickerson during Thursday's practice.

Related Links

10) Matthew Stafford gets first chance to interact with Rams fans: Los Angeles' new quarterback received plenty of cheers when he walked onto the field at the start of Thursday's practice, and sent a handful of fans home happy at the end by signing some items.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson talk progress during minicamp

Key quotes and notes from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, safety Taylor Rapp and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams' 2021 Mini camp

The Rams are holding their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8 through Thursday June, 10. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the second session. 
news

From the Podium: DeSean Jackson on working with Matthew Stafford, Kenny Young on working with Raheem Morris

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson and linebacker Kenny Young's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
news

10 Observations from Day 1 of Rams' 2021 minicamp

The Rams are holding their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8 through Thursday, June 10. Here are staff writer Stu Jackson's 10 Observations from the first session. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Minnesota Vikings

Our 2021 offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 16 road opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 13 home opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Nick Scott talks wedding plans and defensive roles on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 65

J.B. Long sits down with Los Angeles Rams S Nick Scott to talk special teams, the safety position, and final wedding preparations.
news

Transformed A'Shawn Robinson prepares for important 2021 season

Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson knows he has an important role ahead for a Rams team with Super Bowl aspirations. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Rochell and Bobby Brown III recap OTAs, look ahead to minicamp 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III's Friday virtual media sessions.
news

10 Observations from the Rams' June 4 OTA session

The Rams' OTA session on Friday was open to the media. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from it. 
news

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with an examination of the Rams' Week 12 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers. 
Advertising