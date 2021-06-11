10 Observations from the third and final day of the Rams' 2021 minicamp

2) A lively atmosphere inside the stadium: DJ Mal-Ski was spinning, Nita Strauss was shredding on her electric guitar, and thousands of fans were on hand to take that and the practice on the field all in.

3) Perhaps the best reaction to the crowd noise, and having fans inside the stadium, was Rams head coach Sean McVay smiling afterward as he was talking to the players during warmups.

4) In terms of fan interactions, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd played catch with a few fans sitting in the stadium's lower bowl.

5) Loud cheers for wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson. Kupp was greeted with a hearty and customary "COOOPPP!" upon appearing on the video board while being interviewed by J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr. Meanwhile, Jackson – who grew up in nearby Crenshaw – received a warm welcome home.

6) Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris remained hands-on, throwing passes to defensive backs during drills and later working 1-on-1 with Ramsey.

7) Toward the end of Thursday's practice, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was giving hands-on tips to offensive lineman Max Pircher.

8) Spotted wide receivers coach Eric Yarber giving rookie Ben Skowronek some pointers after Thursday's practice.