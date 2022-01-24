Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Kupp finished the regular season winning the NFL's fourth receiving "triple crown" since 1970 as the league leader in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) in the first season of the 17-game era. His receptions and receiving yards totals both set new franchise records, surpassing Isaac Bruce's 119 receptions for 1,781 yards in 1995, while his receiving touchdowns were one shy of tying Elroy Hirsch's single-season franchise record.

Meanwhile, Donald led the Rams with 12.5 sacks – his fifth-consecutive season with double-digits in that category – and became the Rams' career sacks leader this season. Ramsey posted a career-high 77 total tackles and matched his single-season career high in interceptions with four, adding 16 pass breakups in 16 games.