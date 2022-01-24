Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Jan 24, 2022 at 01:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp , defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were named to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2021 All-NFL and All-NFC teams, while kicker Matt Gay was named to the PFWA's 2021 All-NFC team, the organization announced Monday.

For Donald, it's his seventh-consecutive placement on the All-NFL team, the longest current streak among active players. It also matches Pro Football Hall of Famers Randy White (1978-84) and Reggie White (1986-92) for the longest streak by a defensive player in PFWA All-NFL history.

For Ramsey, it's his third placement on the All-NFL team in six seasons; he was also an All-NFL and All-AFC choice by the PFWA for the 2017 season while with the Jaguars and an All-NFL and All-NFC choice for the 2020 season with the Rams.

Donald and Ramsey were two of eight repeat selections from the 2020 All-NFL team, joining Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

For Kupp, it's his first-ever All-NFL selection in his five seasons. Collectively, that trio made the Rams one of five teams to place a league-high three players on this year's All-NFL team, joining the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Kupp finished the regular season winning the NFL's fourth receiving "triple crown" since 1970 as the league leader in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) in the first season of the 17-game era. His receptions and receiving yards totals both set new franchise records, surpassing Isaac Bruce's 119 receptions for 1,781 yards in 1995, while his receiving touchdowns were one shy of tying Elroy Hirsch's single-season franchise record.

Meanwhile, Donald led the Rams with 12.5 sacks – his fifth-consecutive season with double-digits in that category – and became the Rams' career sacks leader this season. Ramsey posted a career-high 77 total tackles and matched his single-season career high in interceptions with four, adding 16 pass breakups in 16 games.

Gay received his first recognition from the PFWA after making 32 of 34 field goal attempts – his 94.1 percent field goal percentage was second-highest in the NFL behind the Ravens' Justin Tucker (94.6) – and 48 of 49 extra point attempts. He joined Kupp as a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season.

The full PFWA 2021 All-NFL team can be viewed here.

Advertising