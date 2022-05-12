Instant reaction: Rams 2022 season schedule release

How About Alarm Clock Kickoffs?

They've also dominated the early window while playing in the central and eastern time zones, challenges that historically have proven to be severe disadvantages for West Coast teams.

This year, L.A. will play only one such contest – at New Orleans on November 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

And, who knows? That game has flex potential. It's the Rams first return to the Superdome since the 2018 NFC Championship Game, after all.

Any Weather Worries?

How about the week before Christmas on the Frozen Tundra?

Those of us who are thin-skinned might have preferred Green Bay earlier on the calendar. But Monday Night Football at Lambeau in December? That's way too cool to be upset about the cold.

Thanksgiving Sunday at Arrowhead could be crisp, as well.

Final Thoughts?

For a variety of reasons, I prefer playing on Christmas Day to Thanksgiving Thursday. Especially when December 25 lands on a Sunday. But I understand the contingent that hopes for a Turkey Bowl game each time the schedule is released. Maybe next year.

The Rams don't leave the time zone until November. Week 9!

In a couple previous seasons, the Rams had gone roughly a month between home games. This season, they go more than a month (October 3 – November 6) without a road game.

Biggest stunner for me is that the trip to Kansas City isn't on Monday Night Football. Since the teams last met in the greatest game in MNF history at the Coliseum in 2018, it felt like that would be a layup for the schedule makers. Speculating why it didn't play out that way: (1) FOX probably really wanted the defending Super Bowl Champions traveling to face a franchise that's hosted four straight AFC Championship games. Can't blame them. (2) The AFC West is so strong, and the Rams schedule is so loaded, there were plenty of other great opportunities for the Rams and Chiefs to appear on MNF – to wit, L.A. at Green Bay. I'll be curious to see what the Kansas City MNF assignment looks like.

My only gripe – and it's minor – is playing San Francisco twice in October. That's wonky. I was banking on a Week 18 rematch, in fact, given how compelling that game was at SoFi Stadium last January. With the Rams and Niners widely thought of as the two best teams in the 2022 NFC West, it's odd that they complete their home-and-home before Halloween.

Taking that peculiarity a step further, the Rams play Arizona and San Francisco twice each in the first 10 weeks. They don't see Seattle until Week 13, then play the Seahawks twice in the final six games.