Rams release official 2022 schedule

May 12, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The path toward defending their Super Bowl title is set.

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2022 schedule is out, headlined by hosting the Buffalo Bills in this year's NFL Kickoff Game at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 as outside linebacker Von Miller makes his return to L.A.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys come back to SoFi Stadium in Week 5. Later in the season, wide receiver Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders head west for a Thursday Night Football matchup with Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Week 14. The Rams wrap up their home schedule with their Week 16 Christmas Day home game against quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Overall, the Rams have the toughest strength of schedule (.567) of any team this year, based on their opponents posting a combined record of 164-125-0 in 2021. Los Angeles will also face eight teams that qualified for the playoffs last season. Additionally, they are slated to play five primetime games on the initial schedule, tied with the Ravens, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers for most among all teams, according to NFL Media Research.

Fans can be there at SoFi Stadium by visiting www.therams.com/tickets. For the best value, they should consider Season Tickets which start at $103 per game. Click here to learn more about season tickets. For a luxury gameday experience, check out Suite Rental options by clicking here.

Here's the Rams' 2022 preseason and regular season slates. Note: Dates and kickoff times for the preseason will be announced at a later date.

Preseason (all games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KABC)

  • Week 1, TBD: at Los Angeles Chargers | TBD
  • Week 2, TBD: Houston Texans | TBD – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, TBD: at Cincinnati Bengals | TBD

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

  • Week 1, Sept. 8: Buffalo Bills (Thu) | 5:20 p.m. | NBC – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 2, Sept. 18: Atlanta Falcons | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 3, Sept. 25: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 4, Oct. 3: at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 5, Oct. 9: Dallas Cowboys | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 6, Oct. 16: Carolina Panthers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8, Oct. 30: San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 9, Nov. 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1:25 p.m. | CBS
  • Week 10, Nov. 13: Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 11: Nov. 20: at New Orleans Saints | 10 a.m. | FOX
  • Week 12, Nov. 27: at Kansas City Chiefs | 1:25 p.m. | FOX
  • Week 13, Dec. 4: Seattle Seahawks | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 14, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders (Thu) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 15, Dec. 19: at Green Bay Packers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 16, Dec. 25: Denver Broncos | 1:30 p.m. | CBS/Nickelodeon – TICKETS | SUITES
  • Week 17, Jan. 1: at Los Angeles Chargers | 5:20 p.m. | NBC
  • Week 18*: Jan. 7/8: at Seattle Seahawks | TBD | TBD

*In Week 18, all dates, kickoff times, and networks are listed as TBD and will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. Two matchups will be played on Saturday (1:30 pm PT and 5:15 pm PT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (10 am PT and 1:25 pm PT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (5:20 pm PT).

