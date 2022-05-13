Rams release official 2022 schedule

The path toward defending their Super Bowl title is set.

The Los Angeles Rams' official 2022 schedule is out, headlined by hosting the Buffalo Bills in this year's NFL Kickoff Game at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 as outside linebacker Von Miller makes his return to L.A.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys come back to SoFi Stadium in Week 5. Later in the season, wide receiver Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders head west for a Thursday Night Football matchup with Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Week 14. The Rams wrap up their home schedule with their Week 16 Christmas Day home game against quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Overall, the Rams have the toughest strength of schedule (.567) of any team this year, based on their opponents posting a combined record of 164-125-0 in 2021. Los Angeles will also face eight teams that qualified for the playoffs last season. Additionally, they are slated to play five primetime games on the initial schedule, tied with the Ravens, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers for most among all teams, according to NFL Media Research.

Here's the Rams' 2022 preseason and regular season slates. Note: Dates and kickoff times for the preseason will be announced at a later date.

Preseason (all games will be televised on Rams Preseason flagship KABC)

Week 1, TBD: at Los Angeles Chargers | TBD

Week 2, TBD: Houston Texans | TBD

| Week 3, TBD: at Cincinnati Bengals | TBD

Regular season (all kickoff times pacific time)

Week 1, Sept. 8: Buffalo Bills (Thu) | 5:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 2, Sept. 18: Atlanta Falcons | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

| Week 3, Sept. 25: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 4, Oct. 3: at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 5, Oct. 9: Dallas Cowboys | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 6, Oct. 16: Carolina Panthers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

| Week 7: BYE

Week 8, Oct. 30: San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

| Week 9, Nov. 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 10, Nov. 13: Arizona Cardinals | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

| Week 11: Nov. 20: at New Orleans Saints | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 12, Nov. 27: at Kansas City Chiefs | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 13, Dec. 4: Seattle Seahawks | 1:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 14, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders (Thu) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video

| Week 15, Dec. 19: at Green Bay Packers (Mon) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 16, Dec. 25: Denver Broncos | 1:30 p.m. | CBS/Nickelodeon

| Week 17, Jan. 1: at Los Angeles Chargers | 5:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 18*: Jan. 7/8: at Seattle Seahawks | TBD | TBD