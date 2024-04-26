Rams trade 52nd pick to Panthers

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams are moving up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles on Friday evening traded the 52nd overall pick (second round), the 155th overall pick (fifth round) and a 2025 second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the 39th overall pick (second round).
The Rams' updated allotment of remaining 2024 draft picks following the trade:
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 3: No. 99 overall (special compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 154 overall
- Round 6: No. 196 overall
- Round 6: No. 209 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 213 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 217 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 254 overall (compensatory)