SoFi and Los Angeles Rams celebrate NFL Draft with sweepstakes

Apr 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM
The Los Angeles Rams are teaming up with SoFi, the digital personal finance company, to gear up for another game-changing NFL Draft as they create the SoFi Draft Lab and offer the ultimate game day experience for one lucky fan to be drafted as SoFi's #1 pick.

Thanks to SoFi, fans can enter for a chance to win exclusive opportunities and ultimate Ram's fan experiences for the 2023 NFL season. More on the sweepstakes as well as how to enter is below.

Grand Prize: Together, the Rams and SoFi are drafting one lucky fan and their friend to attend the ultimate LA Rams game day experience. Score two lower-level bowl tickets with pregame field-level access, travel accommodations and a signing bonus of $23,000 to attend the Rams 2023 home opener at SoFi Stadium.

Secondary Prizes: 10 fans will get drafted for two lower-level bowl tickets to attend the Rams 2023 home opener at SoFi Stadium.

In order to enter, fans must visit www.SoFi.com/DraftLab and click the link to sign up for free credit score monitoring from SoFi Insights by May 31, 2023 for a chance to win one of these great prizes.

The Sweepstakes entry period begins on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:00:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time ("PDT") and ends on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: An inside look at the SoFi Draft Lab

Take an exclusive look around the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 Draft Lab presented by SoFi.

As previously released, SoFi collaborated with the Rams to create the SoFi Draft Lab.

Continuing their tradition of drafting from a luxury home in the greater Los Angeles region, the Rams will convert a 10,000 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley into their football headquarters known as the SoFi Draft Lab. In addition to the Draft Room where General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay will make their selections, this open concept property includes a movie theater, putting green, pool, outdoor bar, and fire pit.

The SoFi Draft Lab infuses science and culture as an extension of the Rams brand. The space features modern creative executions and experiential displays. The various touchpoints showcase large-scale 3D printed materials including a three-foot replica of SoFi Stadium, two-foot busts of Rams players Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, and an 18-inch replica of the Rams Super Bowl LVI championship ring. Other innovative techniques throughout the space include the usage of 3D hologram technology that welcomes visitors to the SoFi Draft Lab with immersive animations as well as various LED displays and lighting installations.

As part of their activations at the SoFi Draft Lab, SoFi will have a range of programming featuring Rams rookies, current and former players, influencers and other notable personalities.

The SoFi Draft Lab builds on the successful relationship the Rams and SoFi first launched in 2019. Most prominently, SoFi is the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium where the Rams play their home games, and leading up to Super Bowl LVI the brands collaborated around Penthouse 56 hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi, a luxury hospitality space in Downtown LA. In addition, the Rams and SoFi pioneered new augmented reality technology at SoFi Stadium last year with Rams House AR.

Following the Draft, the SoFi Draft Lab will be open until May 31 as a hospitality space where the Rams will host partners, community groups, celebrities, and suite holders, as well as serve as a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.

All three days of the 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.

