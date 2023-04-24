SoFi and Los Angeles Rams celebrate NFL Draft with sweepstakes

As previously released, SoFi collaborated with the Rams to create the SoFi Draft Lab.

Continuing their tradition of drafting from a luxury home in the greater Los Angeles region, the Rams will convert a 10,000 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley into their football headquarters known as the SoFi Draft Lab. In addition to the Draft Room where General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay will make their selections, this open concept property includes a movie theater, putting green, pool, outdoor bar, and fire pit.

The SoFi Draft Lab infuses science and culture as an extension of the Rams brand. The space features modern creative executions and experiential displays. The various touchpoints showcase large-scale 3D printed materials including a three-foot replica of SoFi Stadium, two-foot busts of Rams players Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, and an 18-inch replica of the Rams Super Bowl LVI championship ring. Other innovative techniques throughout the space include the usage of 3D hologram technology that welcomes visitors to the SoFi Draft Lab with immersive animations as well as various LED displays and lighting installations.

As part of their activations at the SoFi Draft Lab, SoFi will have a range of programming featuring Rams rookies, current and former players, influencers and other notable personalities.

The SoFi Draft Lab builds on the successful relationship the Rams and SoFi first launched in 2019. Most prominently, SoFi is the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium where the Rams play their home games, and leading up to Super Bowl LVI the brands collaborated around Penthouse 56 hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi, a luxury hospitality space in Downtown LA. In addition, the Rams and SoFi pioneered new augmented reality technology at SoFi Stadium last year with Rams House AR.

Following the Draft, the SoFi Draft Lab will be open until May 31 as a hospitality space where the Rams will host partners, community groups, celebrities, and suite holders, as well as serve as a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.