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2026 NFL Draft: Best players available at Rams' positions of need heading into Day 2

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:33 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – After selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the first round on Day 1, the Rams are scheduled to select 61st overall in the second round and 93rd overall in the third round on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the top prospects remaining at positions of need for Los Angeles, according to experts:

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Wide Receiver

  1. Denzel Boston, Washington (pictured above): 6-foot-4, 212 pounds; led Huskies with 62 receptions for 881 receiving yards, and his 11 receiving touchdowns were tied for ninth-most in the FBS. Started 11 of 12 games played.
  2. Germie Bernard, Alabama: 6-1, 206; led Crimson Tide with 64 receptions for 862 receiving yards, also recorded seven receiving touchdowns while starting 14 games.
  3. Antonio Williams, Clemson: 5-11, 187; 10-game starter and Third-Team All-ACC selection who led Tigers with 55 receptions, finishing with 604 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Offensive Tackle

  1. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern: 6-8, 323; started all 13 games at left tackle for the Wildcats en route to Second Team All-Big Ten recognition.
  2. Markel Bell, Miami (Fla.): 6-9, 346; started all 16 games at left tackle for the Hurricanes.
  3. Travis Burke, Memphis: 6-8, 325; started 11 games at right tackle and was a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Linebacker

  1. CJ Allen, Georgia: 6-0, 230; 13-game started whose team-leading 88 total tackles (including eight for loss) contributed to an Associated Press First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC season. Allen was also a finalist for the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker).
  2. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas: 6-2, 238; Another Butkus Award finalist, Hill tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and added 69 total tackles, four sacks and two interceptions for the Longhorns' defense. Earned AP Second-Team All-American recognition and Second-Team All-SEC recognition.
  3. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech: 6-1, 231; AP First-Team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year whose seven forced fumbles led the FBS and 128 total tackles led the Red Raiders.

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