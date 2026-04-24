READ: Alabama QB Ty Simpson had 'no idea' he would be drafted by the Rams, but 'couldn't ask for a better situation'

"(I admire) how cool, calm and collected he always is," Simpson said, "how he's so smart. He can manipulate the defense. And he's a gunslinger, like he has no fear. As a quarterback, you have to have no fear when you're in the huddle, and he slings that ball around and he makes other people better around him.

"I couldn't ask for a better situation."

While his only trip to Los Angeles resulted in a losing effort in the Rose Bowl, Simpson is confident he'll have a better experience when he flies out to join the team for the offseason program.

Simpson was at the draft for the selection and celebrated with family along with friends that include some NFL-bound Alabama teammates. He values those connections with coaches and teammates and hopes to bring that to the Rams, along with his success on the gridiron.