READ: Alabama QB Ty Simpson had 'no idea' he would be drafted by the Rams, but 'couldn't ask for a better situation'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had "no clue" the Rams were going to select him in this year's draft, let alone at pick No. 13 overall. But when the Los Angeles area code popped up on his phone, he "broke down."
Simpson knew that the Rams liked him through his limited conversations with scouts and rumors he heard during the pre-draft process, but he didn't speak to Rams general manager Les Snead until he called on Thursday. He then passed the phone to head coach Sean McVay, and hearing from a quarterback whisperer like that was surreal for Rams' first-round pick.
"The fact that coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams took a chance on me, who's a quarterback genius, I'm super pumped," Simpson told reporters on zoom shortly after he was selected. "I can't wait to get to L.A."
The Rams value character, and Simpson must have impressed scouts during the process. He said they asked him personal questions about his journey, which is something he takes pride in. Simpson didn't give into the peer pressure of the transfer-portal era. He spent three years on the bench at Alabama before he got the chance to start in 2025.
He took full advantage of that opportunity, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoffs and passing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Now, he will sit once again, this time behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. Simpson wants to squeeze everything he can out of that experience, just like he did under Bryce Young, Tyler Buchner and Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa. Those quarterbacks would watch Stafford's film "all the time" during Simpson's tenure at Alabama, so he is already familiar with the Rams' offense scheme and holds Stafford in high regard.
"(I admire) how cool, calm and collected he always is," Simpson said, "how he's so smart. He can manipulate the defense. And he's a gunslinger, like he has no fear. As a quarterback, you have to have no fear when you're in the huddle, and he slings that ball around and he makes other people better around him.
"I couldn't ask for a better situation."
While his only trip to Los Angeles resulted in a losing effort in the Rose Bowl, Simpson is confident he'll have a better experience when he flies out to join the team for the offseason program.
Simpson was at the draft for the selection and celebrated with family along with friends that include some NFL-bound Alabama teammates. He values those connections with coaches and teammates and hopes to bring that to the Rams, along with his success on the gridiron.
"I'm a guy's guy," he said. "I want to be as genuine leader as I can be and I cherish that and I feel like that helps me in my play."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson from his time at Alabama.