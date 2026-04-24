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READ: Alabama QB Ty Simpson had 'no idea' he would be drafted by the Rams, but 'couldn't ask for a better situation'

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:15 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had "no clue" the Rams were going to select him in this year's draft, let alone at pick No. 13 overall. But when the Los Angeles area code popped up on his phone, he "broke down."

Simpson knew that the Rams liked him through his limited conversations with scouts and rumors he heard during the pre-draft process, but he didn't speak to Rams general manager Les Snead until he called on Thursday. He then passed the phone to head coach Sean McVay, and hearing from a quarterback whisperer like that was surreal for Rams' first-round pick.

"The fact that coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams took a chance on me, who's a quarterback genius, I'm super pumped," Simpson told reporters on zoom shortly after he was selected. "I can't wait to get to L.A."

The Rams value character, and Simpson must have impressed scouts during the process. He said they asked him personal questions about his journey, which is something he takes pride in. Simpson didn't give into the peer pressure of the transfer-portal era. He spent three years on the bench at Alabama before he got the chance to start in 2025.

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He took full advantage of that opportunity, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoffs and passing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Now, he will sit once again, this time behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. Simpson wants to squeeze everything he can out of that experience, just like he did under Bryce Young, Tyler Buchner and Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa. Those quarterbacks would watch Stafford's film "all the time" during Simpson's tenure at Alabama, so he is already familiar with the Rams' offense scheme and holds Stafford in high regard.

"(I admire) how cool, calm and collected he always is," Simpson said, "how he's so smart. He can manipulate the defense. And he's a gunslinger, like he has no fear. As a quarterback, you have to have no fear when you're in the huddle, and he slings that ball around and he makes other people better around him.

"I couldn't ask for a better situation."

While his only trip to Los Angeles resulted in a losing effort in the Rose Bowl, Simpson is confident he'll have a better experience when he flies out to join the team for the offseason program.

Simpson was at the draft for the selection and celebrated with family along with friends that include some NFL-bound Alabama teammates. He values those connections with coaches and teammates and hopes to bring that to the Rams, along with his success on the gridiron.

"I'm a guy's guy," he said. "I want to be as genuine leader as I can be and I cherish that and I feel like that helps me in my play."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams QB Ty Simpson | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson from his time at Alabama.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball for a touchdown against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball for a touchdown against Western Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) works in the pocket against Oklahoma during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) works in the pocket against Oklahoma during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Nate Billings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks for a receiver against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 12

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks for a receiver against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
12 / 12

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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