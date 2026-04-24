Three Takeaways from Day 1 of 2026 NFL Draft: Les Snead and Sean McVay on what Ty Simpson's selection means short-term and long-term for Rams' QB room, skillset and concept carryover from Alabama, 'still Matthew's team'

Translatable skillset, concepts from Alabama's offense

"So to be able to add somebody that you can evaluate a body of work where he was asked to play the position, and a lot of things that do translate, in terms of concepts, reading with his feet, some of the different things in the drop-back, in the play action game, the movement game," McVay said. "There's a lot of things that coach Grubb did that's very similar to kind of how we operate, so it made it an easier evaluation to be able to kind of say, 'All right, what would that look like if you did translate it to our level?'"