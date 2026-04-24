Three Takeaways from Day 1 of 2026 NFL Draft: Les Snead and Sean McVay on what Ty Simpson's selection means short-term and long-term for Rams' QB room, skillset and concept carryover from Alabama, 'still Matthew's team'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay met with local media to recap of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, discussing the decision to take Alabama's Ty Simpson 13th overall and what it means for the quarterback position moving forward.
Three takeaways from that session:
Selection of Simpson seemingly closes door on Jimmy Garoppolo return; Simpson to compete with Stetson Bennett IV for backup role
Entering the draft, there was uncertainty around the backup quarterback spot with Garoppolo weighing retirement.
Asked if Simpson will back up Stafford, McVay said Simpson is "going to compete with Stetson."
Asked later if the selection of Simpson "closes the door on Jimmy," McVay said, "It's probably not necessary now, going this route."
Translatable skillset, concepts from Alabama's offense
According to McVay, the carryover of a lot of what Alabama did under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made it easier to evaluate the translation of that to the NFL level.
"So to be able to add somebody that you can evaluate a body of work where he was asked to play the position, and a lot of things that do translate, in terms of concepts, reading with his feet, some of the different things in the drop-back, in the play action game, the movement game," McVay said. "There's a lot of things that coach Grubb did that's very similar to kind of how we operate, so it made it an easier evaluation to be able to kind of say, 'All right, what would that look like if you did translate it to our level?'"
"This is still Matthew's team"
Snead said it's a "net positive" to be able to address the quarterback position and its future before it becomes a glaring need (teams like the Packers have had success with such an approach in the past).
Meanwhile, McVay emphasized, "Let's make one thing clear, this is still Matthew's team," and this was about getting the chance to address the backup quarterback spot.
Asked about Stafford's reaction to the pick, McVay said, "Oh, he was great. He's a stud. I mean, he's always first class in every sense of the word."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson from his time at Alabama.