The Rams take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati in Week 3. Kickoff on Monday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The Rams take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati in Week 3. Kickoff on Monday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
Whether Joe Burrow (calf) plays or not – he's listed as questionable – the Rams will need to minimize the impact of wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on this game.
Higgins had eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. Chase hasn't had the numbers people are accustomed to seeing from him so far this season, but he's consistently capable of going for over 100 yards receiving. Between Higgins' catch radius and Chase's ability to gain yards after the catch, Los Angeles' secondary must keep both in check Monday night.
The Bengals enter Week 3 allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (192) this season. Getting running back Kyren Williams and the ground game going not only will help the Rams move the ball efficiently by keeping it ahead of the chains, but also protect quarterback Matthew Stafford.
At only three sacks allowed, Cincinnati is tied with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks for the eighth-fewest sacks allowed. While that is not the only metric for evaluating an offensive line's ability to pass protect, it still means the Bengals have mostly done well enough to keep Burrow's jersey clean.
Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Monday night's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.
Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Saturday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals.
Mientras los Rams son un equipo refrescante de la joven temporada, los Bengals aún no han ganado y su quarterback estrella Joe Burrow está lesionado.
In this week's game preview, J.B. Long outlines how the Los Angeles Rams offensive line has been a key to success through the first two weeks, and examines the quarterback matchup between Stafford & Burrow in Week 3, under the lights in Cincy.
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Rams' offensive line has brought physicality and helped keep quarterback Matthew Stafford's jersey clean.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals.
Four years after joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent, linebacker Christian Rozeboom has taken on a bigger role on their defense.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's record-setting Week 2 performance has earned him Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week honors.
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings.