Whether Joe Burrow (calf) plays or not – he's listed as questionable – the Rams will need to minimize the impact of wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on this game.

Higgins had eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. Chase hasn't had the numbers people are accustomed to seeing from him so far this season, but he's consistently capable of going for over 100 yards receiving. Between Higgins' catch radius and Chase's ability to gain yards after the catch, Los Angeles' secondary must keep both in check Monday night.