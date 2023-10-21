Johnson, who had been on Injured Reserve since Week 2, returned to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for the Steelers to decide whether to activate him. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Should he end up being activated and playing, his presence, combined with that of second-year pro George Picken's, would present the Rams' secondary with another difficult duo to defend. Minimizing Pickens' impact alone would go a long way toward winning, but it will obviously take more from the Rams' defensive backs if Johnson is also available.