The Rams (3-3) host the Steelers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium to close out a three-game homestand. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Protect Stafford

When going against a Steelers defense with the likes of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, pass protection by all involved in it is crucial – whether that be the offensive linemen or whichever running back is in.

This will be an especially important responsibility for those usually responsible for picking them up – the tackles and the running back.

2. Be efficient in the run game

It remains to be seen what the Rams' running back rotation will look like Sunday with their top two players in the rotation sidelined and how heavily they will lean on that group of players, but when those run plays are called, it will be crucial to maximize those carries.

The Steelers enter Week 7 allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL.

3. Keep Diontae Johnson and George Pickens contained

Johnson, who had been on Injured Reserve since Week 2, returned to practice this week, opening the 21-day window for the Steelers to decide whether to activate him. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Should he end up being activated and playing, his presence, combined with that of second-year pro George Picken's, would present the Rams' secondary with another difficult duo to defend. Minimizing Pickens' impact alone would go a long way toward winning, but it will obviously take more from the Rams' defensive backs if Johnson is also available.

Advertising