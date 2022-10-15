As discussed in a previous edition of this series, a consistent run game helps establish play action, which in turn keeps an offense from becoming one-dimensional. It can also help with protecting Stafford.
On paper, this is an opportunity for the Rams to do that – the Panthers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season. Getting the ground game going would go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.
As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN atWallaceWins.com.