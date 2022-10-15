Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams host the Panthers at SoFi Stadium in Week 6, looking to get back on the winning track before their Week 7 bye. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Limit Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's impact

McCaffrey is a big part of Carolina's offense, utilized not only as their leading rusher but a weapon in the passing game as well.

Both of those attributes place importance on disciplined play from the Rams' defensive front seven, especially their linebackers.

2. Protect Stafford

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he's seen uncharacteristic mental errors by the team over the last two games, ones that haven't been reflective of the way it has operated over the last five years. To that end, offensive coordinator Liam Coen said communicating at a high level has been a big point of emphasis for the offensive line this week.

It will need to translate to better protection for quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

3. Establish the run

As discussed in a previous edition of this series, a consistent run game helps establish play action, which in turn keeps an offense from becoming one-dimensional. It can also help with protecting Stafford.

On paper, this is an opportunity for the Rams to do that – the Panthers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season. Getting the ground game going would go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.

