Jalen Ramsey: First career sack "a long time coming" 

The three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler's resume speaks for itself, having recorded 384 total tackles, 16 interceptions, 79 pass breakups, four QB hits and four forced fumbles – now in addition to the sack – across 96 career games so far.

There were other times where he was close to getting that sack, too.

Morris recalled two instances last season, one where he believed Ramsey got a QB hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and another on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Morris said he didn't even realize it in last Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and Ramsey came to him excitedly talking about it.

"That's pretty cool for him," Morris said. "That's a pretty cool stat line in order to be able to get those things. For a great player to feel that kind of excitement, it always makes you happy. Let's you know the game is fun."

It was important to Ramsey that he had sole ownership of the statistic, too.

"Yeah, I remember he was talking about it last year though because he got half a sack and he didn't like that," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Thursday. "He said, 'I need a whole sack, I don't want to count that.' I remember when he said that last year so when he got that sack last week, that's why I said something to him. I'm happy for him."

Ramsey knows he still has a ways to go to catch up to Donald, but there's no denying the impact his ability to do sacks has on Los Angeles' defense.