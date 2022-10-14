Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey: First career sack "a long time coming" 

Oct 14, 2022 at 04:33 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Jalen Ramsey has always had a knack for making plays, but there was still one stat that had eluded the Rams defensive back, even in his seventh NFL season.

Until last Sunday.

Ramsey's early third-quarter take down of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush last Sunday gave him his first career sack – one he seemed overdue for.

"Well, we've been talking about it for quite some time, Jalen and I, particularly when we started playing him a little bit more at the star position, getting him to the side, getting some of the pressures," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.

"It was cool, it was fun," said Ramsey, who was as surprised as some of his teammates and coaches were. "I had every other statistic basically besides a sack, so it's been a long time coming."

The three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler's resume speaks for itself, having recorded 384 total tackles, 16 interceptions, 79 pass breakups, four QB hits and four forced fumbles – now in addition to the sack – across 96 career games so far.

There were other times where he was close to getting that sack, too.

Morris recalled two instances last season, one where he believed Ramsey got a QB hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and another on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Morris said he didn't even realize it in last Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and Ramsey came to him excitedly talking about it.

"That's pretty cool for him," Morris said. "That's a pretty cool stat line in order to be able to get those things. For a great player to feel that kind of excitement, it always makes you happy. Let's you know the game is fun."

It was important to Ramsey that he had sole ownership of the statistic, too.

"Yeah, I remember he was talking about it last year though because he got half a sack and he didn't like that," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Thursday. "He said, 'I need a whole sack, I don't want to count that.' I remember when he said that last year so when he got that sack last week, that's why I said something to him. I'm happy for him."

Ramsey knows he still has a ways to go to catch up to Donald, but there's no denying the impact his ability to do sacks has on Los Angeles' defense.

"I think it's a thing that offenses have to pay attention to, especially a guy like Jalen," Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner said Wednesday. "Jalen can do a lot of amazing things, which is why it surprised me that was his first one. I think maybe all the other ones were TFLs (tackle for losses). You have to account for him, account for a guy like that, account for our nickels and you have to slide to that protection. Again, a lot of it is trying to create one-on-ones, so if you slide that way, AD (defensive lineman Aaron Donald) is over there. Again, you've got to pick your poison."

Related Content

news

Rams hope Tutu Atwell's big play in Week 5 is first of more to come

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell's first career reception creates explosive pass play Rams offense is looking for. They want to see more of those from him.

news

Injury Report 10/14: Cam Akers and Brian Allen ruled out for Week 6 vs. Panthers; Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Aaron Donald questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams looking to establish their identity against the Panthers | Week 6 Game Preview

In this week's preview, J.B. Long discusses how the Los Angeles Rams plan on providing more protection for Matthew Stafford, examines how the Rams defense will look to affect Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker, and weighs the impacts offensive stars Cooper Kupp & Christian McCaffrey will have on Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Christian McCaffrey and Panthers offense, getting Rams offensive back on track

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 6 regular season home game against the Panthers.

news

Grant Haley enjoying increased role with Rams in latest chapter of NFL journey

Rams defensive back Grant Haley has been making the most of his new opportunities, stepping up for a secondary battling injuries.

news

Opposing View: Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks on challenges presented by Rams offense and defense

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sees lots of talent on both sides of the ball for the Los Angeles Rams.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Panthers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they begin their preparation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

news

Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone's journey to a starting spot in the NFL | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 90

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone opens up about his journey from being cut and considering options outside of football to becoming a starting lineman for the Rams.

news

First Look: Rams host Panthers in Week 6 before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, presented by Cedars-Sinai.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

news

McVay: David Edwards in concussion protocol again

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on left guard David Edwards coming out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Advertising