3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Texans

The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) are back on the road this week with a trip to Houston to take on the Texans (1-6).

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams:

1) Keep Cooks contained

A familiar face to Rams fans, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been their go-to target in the passing game, catching 45 of 64 targets for 502 yards and one touchdown.

At 11.2 yards per reception and a longest reception of 52 yards this year, he's still a formidable deep threat and capable of causing problems for opposing secondaries if left unaccounted for.

2) Protect Stafford

Both quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell brought up the Texans' disruptive front when offering their assessment of Houston's defense. So far, that's group played a role in collecting 14 sacks, with six alone by defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Stafford still stands as the league's best-protected quarterback with the Rams offensive line allowing a league-low seven sacks so far. That will have to continue this weekend in Houston.

3) Establish the run

One way to accomplish Key No. 2? A successful and efficient rushing attack.

The Texans have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL through the first seven weeks at 145.7. A strong performance by ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿, and perhaps ﻿Sony Michel﻿, too, depending on what the flow of the game dictates, will go a long way in securing a victory on Sunday.