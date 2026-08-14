5 players to watch: Rams at Chiefs, 2026 Preseason Week 1

Opening the 2026 preseason against the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium (1 p.m. PT, CBS LA), the Rams will have multiple players in action who did and didn't see a ton of snaps in training camp.
Here are five who fans should be paying attention to:
Simpson's most meaningful reps in training camp came with the second team on days when quarterback Matthew Stafford rested and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV took over first-team duties. Otherwise, he didn't receive more than a series or two at the end of practice, including Tuesday's joint session with the Cowboys where he took a drive from midfield and one in the redzone.
Head coach Sean McVay talked about using the preseason to see how Simpson will respond to a pocket collapsing, and how he is "reacting and playing within (his) rules" while also playing instinctually. Saturday will be the first extended opportunity for him to showcase all of those things in a live game setting after working through them during Rams Training Camp.
"I'm super excited," Simpson said after practice on Thursday. "It's the first time I get to play a game not only in a Rams uniform, but in an NFL uniform, and I'm just really ready to show just who I am."
Bennett has been in Simpson's position before, farther down the depth chart and taking less reps during training camp as he searches for some in preseason games. Now, Bennett is in the position where he's had form first-team reps during training camp and still has the opportunity to play meaningful preseason minutes to continue growing.
"It's been a lot more playing football, which I guess I played last year, but it was more of the ones this year," Bennett said on Thursday when reflecting on training camp. "Felt more comfortable with the guys. It was fun to compete."
Despite not announcing that Bennett will play and start at quarterback for the Chief's game until Thursday, he is prepared and ready to play, subscribing to the mentality that, "you got to play football to get better at football." It's unsure just how many reps he'll get in Kansas City, but any and all of them will be important to keep an eye out for.
Daniels has primarily worked with the backup quarterbacks throughout camp, but McVay praised Daniels earlier this summer and said Daniels is someone he's excited to see, especially when preseason games arrive. Daniels was praised for his sticky hands in college and has been a sponge so far during the offseason, both in OTAs and training camp.
"He's mature for a rookie," McVay said on July 27. "You can see he's come in no-nonsense mentality, but he enjoys football. And he's really a great listener. ... I'm excited about CJ, and he'll be another guy, when you talk about the importance of the preseason, he'll be a guy I'm looking forward to watching play."
Wide receiver Davante Adams noted his eagerness for advice after a conversation they had around OTAs. And the preseason game against the Chiefs will be a great place to turn the advice into result on the field against another opponent.
What makes Trost an especially interesting person to keep an eye on this preseason, aside from the fact that this is his first action in an NFL game, is the versatility that has been mentioned when he was drafted, during OTAs and in training camp. During the joint practice with the Cowboys, Trost rotated in at tackle with the first-team offense while spending the majority of his training camp with the second team.
The preseason game at the Chiefs will be an intriguing experiment as to where the Rams elect to slide him along the line and at which positions he'll play.
"He's had his opportunities to be in there with ones, the twos, right side, left side. Never really blinks. Just goes in there and plays ball," Stafford said Aug. 11. "You can appreciate guys that show up and go to work like that."
One of the more surprising performances during training camp came from Lampkin. He started out strong with a huge pass breakup on the first day of camp at LMU and had an interception on the second day. Later in the week, he had more pass breakups and a notable tackle for loss in the run game.
Lampkin is entering his third season in the NFL after going undrafted out of Washington State where he signed with the Rams. He played in four games on special teams as a rookie in 2024 and spent the entire season on the practice squad last year. The preseason will be a time for Lampkin to build on his training camp performances.
"Cam Lampkin is a guy, he's got just a great spirit," McVay said on Aug. 3. "He's one of those guys that seems like he's always in the right place at the right time."