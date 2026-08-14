 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

5 players to watch: Rams at Chiefs, 2026 Preseason Week 1

Aug 14, 2026 at 10:10 AM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Opening the 2026 preseason against the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium (1 p.m. PT, CBS LA), the Rams will have multiple players in action who did and didn't see a ton of snaps in training camp.

Here are five who fans should be paying attention to:

Simpson Roster

Ty Simpson

#15 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Simpson's most meaningful reps in training camp came with the second team on days when quarterback Matthew Stafford rested and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV took over first-team duties. Otherwise, he didn't receive more than a series or two at the end of practice, including Tuesday's joint session with the Cowboys where he took a drive from midfield and one in the redzone.

Head coach Sean McVay talked about using the preseason to see how Simpson will respond to a pocket collapsing, and how he is "reacting and playing within (his) rules" while also playing instinctually. Saturday will be the first extended opportunity for him to showcase all of those things in a live game setting after working through them during Rams Training Camp.

"I'm super excited," Simpson said after practice on Thursday. "It's the first time I get to play a game not only in a Rams uniform, but in an NFL uniform, and I'm just really ready to show just who I am."

Related Links

Bennett Roster

Stetson Bennett IV

#13 QB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Bennett has been in Simpson's position before, farther down the depth chart and taking less reps during training camp as he searches for some in preseason games. Now, Bennett is in the position where he's had form first-team reps during training camp and still has the opportunity to play meaningful preseason minutes to continue growing.

"It's been a lot more playing football, which I guess I played last year, but it was more of the ones this year," Bennett said on Thursday when reflecting on training camp. "Felt more comfortable with the guys. It was fun to compete."

Despite not announcing that Bennett will play and start at quarterback for the Chief's game until Thursday, he is prepared and ready to play, subscribing to the mentality that, "you got to play football to get better at football." It's unsure just how many reps he'll get in Kansas City, but any and all of them will be important to keep an eye out for.

Daniels Roster

CJ Daniels

#6 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Miami

Daniels has primarily worked with the backup quarterbacks throughout camp, but McVay praised Daniels earlier this summer and said Daniels is someone he's excited to see, especially when preseason games arrive. Daniels was praised for his sticky hands in college and has been a sponge so far during the offseason, both in OTAs and training camp.

"He's mature for a rookie," McVay said on July 27. "You can see he's come in no-nonsense mentality, but he enjoys football. And he's really a great listener. ... I'm excited about CJ, and he'll be another guy, when you talk about the importance of the preseason, he'll be a guy I'm looking forward to watching play."

Wide receiver Davante Adams noted his eagerness for advice after a conversation they had around OTAs. And the preseason game against the Chiefs will be a great place to turn the advice into result on the field against another opponent.

Trost Roster

Keagen Trost

#79 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Missouri

What makes Trost an especially interesting person to keep an eye on this preseason, aside from the fact that this is his first action in an NFL game, is the versatility that has been mentioned when he was drafted, during OTAs and in training camp. During the joint practice with the Cowboys, Trost rotated in at tackle with the first-team offense while spending the majority of his training camp with the second team.

The preseason game at the Chiefs will be an intriguing experiment as to where the Rams elect to slide him along the line and at which positions he'll play.

"He's had his opportunities to be in there with ones, the twos, right side, left side. Never really blinks. Just goes in there and plays ball," Stafford said Aug. 11. "You can appreciate guys that show up and go to work like that."

Lampkin Roster

Cam Lampkin

#21 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 174 lbs
  • College: Washington State

One of the more surprising performances during training camp came from Lampkin. He started out strong with a huge pass breakup on the first day of camp at LMU and had an interception on the second day. Later in the week, he had more pass breakups and a notable tackle for loss in the run game.

Lampkin is entering his third season in the NFL after going undrafted out of Washington State where he signed with the Rams. He played in four games on special teams as a rookie in 2024 and spent the entire season on the practice squad last year. The preseason will be a time for Lampkin to build on his training camp performances.

"Cam Lampkin is a guy, he's got just a great spirit," McVay said on Aug. 3. "He's one of those guys that seems like he's always in the right place at the right time."

Related Content

news

'Ready to show who I am': Ty Simpson looking forward to seeing action in Rams' preseason opener at Chiefs

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson is looking forward to experiencing live game action this Saturday against the Chiefs.

news

Stetson Bennett IV to start Rams' first preseason game against Chiefs and continue to 'learn more by playing'

Stetson Bennett recaps his 2026 Rams Training Camp and preparation for starting the first preseason game against the Chiefs entering Year 4.

news

McVay: Puka Nacua dealing with soreness in psoas, but expected to be back at practice next week 'ready to go'

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on wide receiver Puka Nacua after Nacua left Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys early.

news

Stetson Bennett IV to start preseason opener at Chiefs; Ty Simpson will also play

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Thursday announced Stetson Bennett IV as the team's preseason Week 1 starter at quarterback, with rookie Ty Simpson also seeing playing time on Saturday.

news

Josaiah Stewart working to become a versatile 'every-down player' in development from Year 1 to Year 2

After a strong rookie season, Rams outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart is looking to build on it through offseason and training camp work to become a true "every-down player" and as versatile as possible.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 1

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams' first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

After the Rams' joint practice with the Cowboys, head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford explained the usefulness of joint practices and detailed what they saw.

news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys: Pass game and pass rush in focus

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' joint practice with the in Woodland Hills on Aug. 11.

news

First Look: Rams open 2026 preseason taking on Chiefs in Kansas City

Looking ahead to the Rams' 2026 preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

McVay: Ty Simpson 'definitely will' play in Rams' first preseason game, 'haven't decided' on Stetson Bennett IV

Head coach Sean McVay explained how quarterback Ty Simpson will definitely play in the first preseason game, while he hasn't decided on quarterback Stetson Bennett IV yet, and looks ahead to the Rams hosting the Cowboys for a joint practice on Aug. 11 to help prepare for the preseason.

news

Braden Fiske details how he and new-look Rams defense feel after going through training camp at LMU

After spending the last two weeks at LMU for Rams Training Camp, defensive end Braden Fiske discusses how he and the new-look defense are feeling.

Advertising