5 players to watch: Rams at Chiefs, 2026 Preseason Week 1

Bennett has been in Simpson's position before, farther down the depth chart and taking less reps during training camp as he searches for some in preseason games. Now, Bennett is in the position where he's had form first-team reps during training camp and still has the opportunity to play meaningful preseason minutes to continue growing.

"It's been a lot more playing football, which I guess I played last year, but it was more of the ones this year," Bennett said on Thursday when reflecting on training camp. "Felt more comfortable with the guys. It was fun to compete."