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'Ready to show who I am': Ty Simpson looking forward to seeing action in Rams' preseason opener at Chiefs

Aug 13, 2026 at 03:53 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Much like the beginning of his college career, Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson has spent the majority of his first NFL training camp as a patient observer.

When Matthew Stafford practiced, it was fourth-year pro Stetson Bennett IV who got most – if not all – of the reps leading the second team, save for maybe a series or two toward the end. The same pattern took hold during Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday that Simpson will play in Los Angeles' preseason opener against the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, this Saturday, which will mark the most meaningful opportunity yet for the former Alabama standout to show what he's learned, and gain experience.

"I'm super excited," Simpson said after Thursday's practice. "It's the first time I get to play a game not only in a Rams uniform, but an NFL uniform, and I'm just really ready to show who I am. I'm not going to do anything that I know I'm not capable of doing. I'm just going to stick to my rules and stick to what I've been doing, throwing with conviction. Every time I'm out there, it's just football, just on a whole different level, and I'm excited."

On those Stafford rest days when Bennett led the first-team offense and Simpson got extended reps with the second team, Simpson performed like a quarterback who was more confident and decisive in what he was seeing on the field. It's been evident with the velocity and conviction he's thrown the ball.

Part of that also has to do with Simpson's mechanics, as McVay noted a quicker release on his throws.

"I definitely feel like I've gotten a lot better since I've been here, from the familiarity of the offense, the relationships, the guys in general, and I'm really not looking for perfection, I'm just looking for progress," Simpson said. "So every day I just try to make sure to be better than I last was. I'm going to mess up eventually, I'm a rookie, and just understand that, 'hey, don't let it happen again,' right? Learn from it and move on."

Regardless of the reps he has received in practice, Simpson has been consistent about time spent before and after with associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone. He also credited Stafford and Bennett for how responsive they've been as mentors.

"I appreciate everything that Matthew has done for me, and Stetson as well," Simpsons aid. "Those guys have been nothing but great role models for me, great mentors in the quarterback room."

Asked what he's looking to see from Simpson aside from getting in and out of the huddle, McVay indicated his and Bennett's natural skillsets bring out of each of them.

"Both he and Stetson can get tackled now, so there is a difference in that," McVay said. "And so sometimes if the pocket breaks down, sometimes it might be 'all right, hey, the pocket's collapsing, where's my quick-element throw?' Sometimes it might be 'hey, the pocket's collapsing, but there's an escape lane, and I can make some plays or second-reaction types of plays.' Both of those guys, those were things that were parts of their game that we did like coming out of college ... and so I think those are some of the different things, and I would imagine we'll move the launch point a little bit as well. But I think seeing some of that stuff come to life will be important, but I think it's got to occur naturally, as you're not predetermining those types of things, and that's where you're just in the moment and you're reacting and playing within your rules, and then just go be instinctual as well."

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