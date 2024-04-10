 Skip to main content
5 things to know about new Rams DB Tre'Davious White

Apr 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM
The Rams on Friday signed defensive back Tre'Davious White to a 1-year deal. Here are five things Rams fans should know about the newest addition to the secondary.

1) Nose for the ball

White currently is tied with two others for 23rd among active players in passes defensed with 68. Meanwhile, his 18 interceptions place him 24th among active players.

2) How he landed in Buffalo

The Bills chose White 27th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, a pick that was acquired as part of the Chiefs trading up with them from that spot to 10th overall to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

3) Significance of college jersey number

An LSU product, White wore No. 18 his junior and senior seasons. Symbolic of leadership on and off the field, "it's worn by a player who represents the traits and spirt associated with a successful program," current Tigers head coach Brian Kelly said last fall.

"The No. 18 is synonymous with success – both on and off the field – as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player," it says on White's LSU bio.

4) Put off NFL dreams to return to school and finish his degree

Projected as a first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, White opted to return to school instead and finish his degree (sports administration). As mentioned above, he still wound up being a first-round selection.

5) Game recognize game

White has twice appeared on the annual NFL Top 100 Players list, coming in at 47 for 2020 and 95 for 2021.

