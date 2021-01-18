Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2020 All-NFL, All-NFC teams

Jan 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were named to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC teams, the organization announced Monday.

For Donald, it's his sixth-consecutive placement on the All-NFL team, the longest current streak among active players. He was also one of seven repeat selections from the 2019 All-NFL team, joining Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

For Ramsey, it's his second time in five seasons; he was also an All-NFL and All-AFC selection by the PFWA for the 2017 season while with the Jaguars.

Overall, it's the second league-wide honor received by both players for the 2020 season. Donald and Ramsey were also named to the All-Pro First Team by The Associated Press earlier this month.

Donald finished the regular season with 45 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup while playing in all 16 games. Ramsey, meanwhile, posted 44 total tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups in 15 games. Ramsey also allowed the fewest receiving yards (309) in coverage among 33 cornerbacks with 500 or more coverage snaps in the regular season, per Pro Football Focus.

The full PFWA 2020 All-NFL team can be viewed here.

