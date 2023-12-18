McVay: Ahkello Witherspoon, Rob Havenstein and Tutu Atwell expected to play vs. Saints; Tre Tomlinson has thigh injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon will be good to go for Thursday night's game against the Saints after sustaining a groin injury late in Sunday's game against the Commanders.

"His groin got tight during the game, and so don't expect it to affect his status for this week," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday morning.

Additionally, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein – who missed the Commanders game with a groin injury – is expected to return for Thursday night's game against the Saints. McVay also said wide receiver Tutu Atwell has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Saints.

Meanwhile, McVay said defensive back Tre Tomlinson "felt a little bit in his thigh and wasn't able to return," but didn't have any additional clarity on his status for Thursday beyond that.