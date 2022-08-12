Andrew Whitworth, winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Super Bowl LVI Champion, named as honorary chair for WalkUnitedLA, 2022

"We are thrilled to have Andrew Whitworth, an incredible champion not only on the field but a powerful leader for positive change in our communities, join us on November 12th for a day of action, impact, and celebration to all who have made a difference for others," said Elise Buik, President, and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "Together, we've navigated a pandemic, economic and racial inequality, natural disasters, and more to lift each other up in difficult times and support the most vulnerable among us. As we look ahead to our next 100 years, our success will be measured by whether we create a region where every individual and family can not merely survive but thrive."

"The Rams look forward to continuing our partnership with United Way of Greater Los Angeles through WalkUnitedLA as we deepen our commitment to fight for housing, education and equal opportunity for all neighbors and communities in need," said Kevin Demoff, Chief Operating Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "It's incredibly exciting to have both United Way's Centennial and the Super Bowl championship to celebrate this year, and together we will continue to do the work, tackling key issues and forging the solutions necessary to make a stronger and more vibrant Los Angeles for the next 100 years."

WalkUnitedLA participants will raise funds and awareness to end homelessness and create more affordable housing; provide equitable and quality education to all students; and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.

First 500 registrants to receive an exclusive LVI Super Bowl Champions hat, generously donated by the LA Rams.

Local philanthropic leaders, The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and the Margie & Robert E. Petersen Foundation will offer match funds to double the impact on fundraising.