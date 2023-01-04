Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood.

Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody Phillips, talks about how his father and mother started the business and the continuation of that legacy, where people can find it, and more.

1) How did Woody's Bar-B-Que get started?

"Well, we've been in business since 1975. My mother and father started Woody's Bar-B-Que in August of 1975. Our main location is on Slauson Avenue. Once I graduated from college, I opened up the one in Inglewood in '95, and we just expanded from there."

2) What's it been like being able to be at the Rams' facility and serve players, coaches and staff throughout the season?