McVay: Bobby Brown III out 5-7 weeks with Grade 3 MCL sprain, plus updates on Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday announced nose tackle ﻿Bobby Brown III﻿ suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain against the Eagles and is expected miss 5-7 weeks.

McVay indicated that was positive news based on how severe the team initially feared Brown's injury was. McVay also said Brown will likely be a candidate for short-term Injured Reserve.

"Initially, we were thinking that might have been potentially (for) the year, so grateful for that," McVay said Monday. "Not ideal in general, but that he was able to come out with (better what I thought was) gonna be a worse injury just based on our initial observation, that was a positive thing."

Meanwhile, offensive lineman ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ will have "no limitations" this week after going through a medical check during Sunday's game for a collision on one of the Eagles' rushes toward the latter part of the game.

Additionally, offensive lineman ﻿Coleman Shelton﻿ "got his finger in the game," but "should be ok" this week. McVay noted that Shelton returned to Sunday's game after sustaining that injury.