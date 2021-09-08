Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Perhaps the most noteworthy development of the Los Angeles Rams preseason was a changing of the guard – or center, rather.

From his very first public address at training camp, head coach Sean McVay indicated the composition of his offensive line was not finalized, dropping Brian Allen﻿'s name and setting the stage for a position battle on the interior.

By the time the unofficial depth chart was released in early August, the 25-year-old Allen had reemerged as the most likely candidate to deliver the first snap of a new season to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. And indeed, that will be the case Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in mid-2019, and the COVID-19 setback that followed, Allen detailed his journey on this week's Rams Revealed podcast.

From drafted heir-apparent at center, to disarray and doubt during rehabilitation, to this chance to serve as the centerpiece for the Stafford era, there's a deep appreciation of this moment for the fourth-year pro.

"There (were) a lot of nights where you're wondering," said Allen of his NFL window of opportunity. "Has that time come and gone? Is it over? Am I going to get back there?"

The Chicago native, by way of Michigan State, is set to make his 10th career start in the opener against the Bears – his childhood team. It will have been just over 670 days since his last appearance on the Rams offensive line, a figure he recently calculated in anticipation of Week One.

Asked how he's a different player today than he was in November of 2019, Allen cited a mental growth that surpasses even his physical comeback. While he may not have been on the practice field for long stretches of time, he never stopped learning.

"I'm a more complete center. I understand our offense," Allen said. "Anyone in this building will tell you that doesn't come quickly to anybody. In our offense, the center has to know a hair less than the quarterback."

"At times, I don't want to say I was overwhelmed (as a first-time NFL starter in 2019). Kind of just not certain; not driving the bus how the center needs to be driving the bus. And I haven't felt that once this year. So it's good to feel all that work come to fruition."